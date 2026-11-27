Diamonds Are Forever, But Sales Aren’t—Shop the Best Black Friday Jewelry Deals Now
We’ve pulled our favorite pieces from Mejuri, Lié Studio, and more.
as much as the next. A cashmere sweater half off? A pair of boots we’ve been eyeing all season, at a fraction of its original price?
Yes, and yes. But while the clothing , and we can’t think of many people who would object to adding another beautiful bauble to their jewelry box. Whether it's a personalized pendant for your best friend, a pair of sparkling earrings for your mom, or something special for your partner, a thoughtfully chosen piece of jewelry always feels personal.
Black Friday deals abound at Mejuri, where all of Mejuri’s earrings, bracelets, necklaces, and staple rings are discounted 30%. We love the pavé huggies and the stacking paperclip bracelet—two great finds for your jewelry collection. Self-gifting for the holidays? Celebrating a milestone?
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