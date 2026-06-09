Diamondbacks Trade Righty Reliever to Twins

The Arizona Diamondbacks have made a trade with the Minnesota Twins, per a new report. According to The Arizona Republic's Nick Piecoro, the Diamondbacks have

Sep 7, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Taylor Rashi against the Boston Red Sox at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn ImagesAccording to The Arizona Republic's Nick Piecoro, the Diamondbacks have sent right-handed relief pitcher Taylor Rashi over to the Twins in exchange for cash considerations.

The Diamondbacks have traded reliever Taylor Rashi to the Twins for cash considerations, a source said. Rashi was designated for assignment last week. , in the same roster move that brought up No. 10 prospect and infielder LuJames Groover for his major league debut. Rashi had made only three appearances with the big league club thus far in the 2026 season.

Sep 7, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Taylor Rashi against the Boston Red Sox at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images Rashi, 30, was a Rule 5 draft selection by Arizona ahead of the 2023 season. He's been a standout performer across the Diamondbacks' minor league system, consistently putting out above-average results in multiple offense-heavy leagues despite throwing a fastball that struggles to surpass 90 MPH.

, but has only seen time in 13 major league contests. He made 10 of those appearances for the Diamondbacks at the tail end of the 2025 season, as numerous injuries and issues with underperformance plagued Arizona's major league bullpen. Rashi's 3.48 ERA 2025 season in Triple-A Reno — the most intense of the offensive environments in the Diamondbacks' farm system — earned him that first call-up.

The right-hander had made two scoreless appearances for the D-backs in 2026, but fell victim to an ugly blowup inning against the Baltimore Orioles on April 13. His four earned runs in just 0.2 innings contributed to a massive bullpen meltdown and a blown-lead loss for the Diamondbacks. Rashi was optioned a day following that performance. But that instance did not seem to dampen his Triple-A success.

Rashi has a 1.03 for the Reno Aces this season in 26.1 innings — with 26 strikeouts along the way. The Twins, meanwhile, currently hold the 25th-ranked bullpen ERA in baseball . It's not clear as of this writing whether or not Rashi is expected to join their major league club, or if he'll head to their farm system. Arizona's bullpen, which ranks dead center of MLB with a 4.09 ERA, has overperformed expectations to this point in the season.

In order for Rashi to see another opportunity with Arizona, there would have to be likely more than one injury or tough decision made. So he'll get that chance elsewhere. An Arizona native, Alex D'Agostino is the Publisher and credentialed reporter for Arizona Diamondbacks On SI. He previously served as Deputy Editor for Arizona Diamondbacks and Arizona Cardinals On SI and covered both teams for FanSided. Alex also writes for PHNX Sports. Follow Alex on X/Twitter @AlexDagAZ.





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Diamondbacks Option Reliever After 1 Rough AppearanceThe Arizona Diamondbacks have made another roster move. On Sunday, ahead of their finale matchup with the Washington Nationals, the Diamondbacks optioned left-h

Read more »

New Ketel Marte Report Should Have Red Sox's Attention NowThe Boston Red Sox should give the Arizona Diamondbacks a call and see what happens.

Read more »

Ketel Marte frustrating Diamondbacks by opting to take days off with trade deadline looming: reportKetel Marte reportedly frustrated the Diamondbacks organization by opting to take days off as MLB's Aug. 3 trade deadline rumors swirl around him.

Read more »

Max Kepler signs with Diamondbacks while still serving suspension for performance-enhancing drugsThe Arizona Diamondbacks have signed outfielder Max Kepler, who is still serving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs

Read more »