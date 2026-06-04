Diamondbacks to Send Out Struggling Brandon Pfaadt in 4-Player Move

The Arizona Diamondbacks are shaking up their bullpen a bit. According to a report from MLB's Steve Gilbert, struggling right-hander Brandon Pfaadt will be sen

Apr 19, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Brandon Pfaadt reacts in the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn ImagesAccording to a report from MLB's Steve Gilbert, struggling right-hander Brandon Pfaadt will be sent down to Triple-A Reno, and right-hander Taylor Clarke will be placed on the bereavement list.

Righty reliever Kade Strowd and left-handed reliever Philip Abner are expected to be called up to the majors.are optioning RHP Brandon Pfaadt to Triple-A Reno. RHP Taylor Clarke is being placed on the bereavement/family medical emergency list. Kade Strowd and Philip Abner are being called up.

"We're not exactly perfect pitching-wise," Lovullo noted at the time. "Something could be coming down the pike. "Apr 19, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Brandon Pfaadt reacts in the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images Lovullo also said that it was a "very strong possibility" that Pfaadt would be stretched back out as a starter.

That would make the most sense for Pfaadt, who's The right-hander began the season in Arizona's rotation, but struggled as a starter. Once Merrill Kelly returned from his season-opening IL stint, Pfaadt was moved to the bullpen, where his numbers have worsened. HeThe hope when moving Pfaadt was to use him as a long reliever, but his outings began to shorten as time went on.

It seemed as if there was an expiration date on keeping him stretched out as a starter while avoiding a potential injury risk. It seems as if Arizona does not feel they are beyond the point of no return, which may be best for Pfaadt in the long run, after all.

Feb 22, 2026; Salt River Pima-Maricopa, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Kade Strowd delivers to the plate in the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images, coming over from the Baltimore Orioles in the offseason.

He has a 1.71 ERA in a limited sample size of 26.1 innings in the major leagues, but a rough spring training forced him to begin the year in Triple-A. In Reno, Strowd has pitched extremely well, with the exception of one intense blowup. Strowd allowed six runs in 0.1 innings on May 16, which has contributed to an inflatedSep 26, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Philip Abner throws a pitch during the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.

Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | David Frerker-Imagn Images Abner is no stranger to the major leagues. He's been up once already this season, allowing two runs in 2.1 innings to the Milwaukee Brewers in a mop-up role. Abner made his major league debut at the tail end of 2025 and pitched to a 4.91 ERA in five games. In Reno, the left-hander has a 5.12 ERA this season — an unimpressive, yet closer to average than abysmal.

It's also worth noting his expected ERA is a sparkling 2.96 and his FIP is 3.17, so he's suffered from some poor luck in Triple-A. He has not allowed a run in the minor leagues this year. ALEX D'AGOSTINO An Arizona native, Alex D'Agostino is the Publisher and credentialed reporter for Arizona Diamondbacks On SI. He previously served as Deputy Editor for Arizona Diamondbacks and Arizona Cardinals On SI and covered both teams for FanSided. Alex also writes for PHNX Sports. Follow Alex on X/Twitter @AlexDagAZ.





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