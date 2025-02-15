Diamondbacks Sign Veteran Relief Pitcher Kendall Graveman

The Arizona Diamondbacks have signed veteran relief pitcher Kendall Graveman to a one-year contract. This move strengthens their bullpen as they prepare for the 2024 season.

The Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a one-year, $1.35 million contract with veteran reliever Kendall Graveman . This move comes after the Diamondbacks' previous saves leader, Paul Sewald, departed for the Cleveland Guardians in free agency last month. Graveman, a former standout at Benjamin Russell High School in Alabama, brings significant MLB experience to the Diamondbacks' bullpen, having made 196 appearances in the majors.

He split the 2023 season between the Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros, pitching in 66.1 innings with a 3.12 ERA. His performance in 2023 included a 5-6 record and eight saves, striking out 66 batters. While the Diamondbacks still retain Justin Martinez, who saved eight games in the latter part of the 2023 season, and A.J. Puk, a former Miami Marlins closer, Graveman's addition provides valuable depth and experience to the bullpen. Graveman's journey to the majors has seen him overcome challenges, including Tommy John surgery in 2018, and he has proven his ability to contribute at the highest level. The Diamondbacks hope that Graveman's veteran presence and proven track record will be a valuable asset as they look to compete in 2024





aldotcom / 🏆 82. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kendall Graveman Arizona Diamondbacks MLB Relief Pitcher Bullpen Tommy John Surgery Arizona Diamondbacks 2024

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Burnes Joins Diamondbacks in High-Profile Free Agent SigningFour-time All-Star and 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes has signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks, aiming to bolster their championship aspirations. Burnes, a native of Arizona, returns to his roots, seeking a better fit for his family life compared to his time with the Milwaukee Brewers. The Diamondbacks, after reaching the World Series in 2023, view Burnes as a key addition to their already strong starting rotation.

Read more »

Arizona Diamondbacks Announce 2025 Open Workouts at Salt River FieldsThe D-backs announced their open workout schedule at Salt River Fields.

Read more »

Arizona Diamondbacks Prospect Demetrio Crisantes Climbing the RanksDemetrio Crisantes, a young second base prospect for the Arizona Diamondbacks, is making waves in the minor leagues. After a strong 2024 season, he has earned a spot in the top 10 second base prospect list. This article explores Crisantes' journey, his impressive performance, and his potential to become a major league star.

Read more »

Outfielder Randal Grichuk stays with Diamondbacks for $5 million, 1-year contractOutfielder Randal Grichuk is returning to the Arizona Diamondbacks for a second season, agreeing to a one-year contract guaranteeing $5 million. Grichuk gets a $2 million salary, and the deal includes a $5 million mutual option for 2026 with a $3 million buyout. Grichuk can make an additional $500,000 in performance bonuses.

Read more »

Randal Grichuk Speaks on Approach and a Return to the DiamondbacksThe D-backs outfielder joined MLB Network to discuss his approach, and his new deal

Read more »

Former World Series Champion Agrees to Minor-League Deal With DiamondbacksArizona reportedly is adding some organizational depth.

Read more »