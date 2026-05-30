Diamondbacks' Nolan Arenado Leaves Game Again After Hit-by-Pitch

Arizona Diamondbacks veteran third baseman Nolan Arenado has left his second-straight game early after suffering an apparent injury. In the ninth inning of Frid

May 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado against the New York Mets at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images Arizona Diamondbacks veteran third baseman Nolan Arenado has left his second-straight game early after suffering an apparent injury.

In the ninth inning of Friday night's matchup with the Seattle Mariners, Arenado was hit in the back of the elbow by a pitch from Mariners flame-throwing closer Andres Muñoz. He appeared to be in immediate, serious pain, and exited straight away to the clubhouse alongside a trainer. May 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado bats against the Colorado Rockies during the fifth inning at Chase Field.

Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images The Diamondbacks had been in the midst of a rally, and did manage to scrape the tying run across in what had been a 6-5 deficit, charing Muñoz with a blown save. Arenado had previously entered as a pinch-hitter, slapping a single in the seventh. Arenado did not start Friday's game, as he had been dealing with a minor groin injury.

He had been day-to-day, after he wasbefore Friday's game, saying the veteran would be available off the bench despite not being in Friday's lineup due to the groin issue. Arenado did not undergo imaging, so the groin injury did not sound severe. As of this writing, the Diamondbacks have not released any information as to Arenado's specific injury. Diamondbacks On SI will continue to report on the situation.

In Arenado's place, rookie Jose Fernandez has gotten some run at third base. Fernandez has played sturdy defense at both third and first base this season, and has been hot-and-cold with the bat. He is in the midst of a stellar performance Friday night, with a 3-for-5 line at the end of nine innings.

If Arenado is forced to miss extended time, with either of the injuries he's suffered recently, Fernandez is certainly a viable third baseman, though some more consistency with the bat would be welcome from the 22-year-old. The potential is clearly there. An Arizona native, Alex D'Agostino is the Publisher and credentialed reporter for Arizona Diamondbacks On SI. He previously served as Deputy Editor for Arizona Diamondbacks and Arizona Cardinals On SI and covered both teams for FanSided. Alex also writes for PHNX Sports. Follow Alex on X/Twitter @AlexDagAZ.





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