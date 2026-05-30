Diamondbacks Management Seems Confused About Brandon Pfaadt

The Arizona Diamondbacks lost an extra inning baseball game by a score of 7-6 in Seattle Friday night. It was a heartbreaking loss they had a golden opportunity

Diamondbacks head coach Torey Lovullo speaks to the media the day with GM Mike Hazen after the team was eliminated from playoff contention at Chase Field in Phoenix on Oct. 1, 2024.

| Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn ImagesFriday night. It was a heartbreaking loss they had a golden opportunity to come back and win. While the offense tried to battle back, they went 3-for-17 with runners in scoring position and left 13 men on base.that is the much greater long-term concern. Gallen put the D-backs in a 5-1 hole by surrendering three homers and five runs in five innings of work.

His ERA is back up to 5.16 on the season. Pfaadt gave up a homer to break a 5-5 tie in the sixth immediately following a D-backs rally. His ERA is now 5.59. The confusion about how and when to use Pfaadt, and more importantly, his lack of effectiveness is the topic here, however.

May 12, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Brandon Pfaadt comes on during the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images | Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images Pfaadt got off to a rough start in the rotation, posting a 5.94 ERA in three starts,16.2 innings. He was moved to the bullpen when Merrill Kelly returned in mid-April.

The thinking was to keep him as stretched out as possible as the long man, and keep him ready if and when they needed another starter. But owing to both Pfaadt's own ineffectiveness, and generally long outings from the starters the past month, it's been difficult to keep him stretched out. In nine relief outings, Pfaadt has thrown just 20.1 innings and posted a 5.31 ERA.

"I think our stretched out is going to be an up-down, four to six hitters. That will be our definition of keeping him stretched out now.

""We're trying to work him in on a schedule, keep him somewhat lengthened out to the degree that we can. We think he's one of our best eight pitchers from a bullpen standpoint, that's why we're keeping him up here. Obviously he's still a starter, so I don't see us shortening him down.

"Apr 19, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Brandon Pfaadt reacts in the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images It seems likely that Pfaadt will be sent down to get stretched out again. But the harsh reality is this. No matter how they use him, Pfaadt's stuffHe has completely abandoned the sweeper against left-hand hitters, as he should.

The changeup has never developed into an effective weapon to combat them. He had some success with the cutter against lefties in 2025, but not in 2026.against him with six homers in 87 plate appearances this year. This has been a career-long problem for the right-hander, as evidenced by a .280 BA and .817 OPS against with 43 homers in 1,083 PA. Pfaadt owns a 5.17 career ERA in 491 innings.

He's allowed 79 homers, and over the last two years his strikeout rate has dropped to well below league average. His 4.26 career FIP is of little solace, as the big inningsCombined with the fact that Pfaadt has not exactly been lights-out against right-hand batters either, makes it difficult to see just how to use him going forward.

With Pfaadt signing a five-year, $45 million contract extension in Spring Training last year, the D-backs seem to have little recourse but to send him to the minor leagues and try to rebuild his arsenal. When and if they do that, and how effective it will be in turning around his career remains to be seen. It's unfortunate. Pfaadt is a talented pitcher and works hard.

But ultimately he'll need to start over and rebuild his arsenal, as what he has now just doesn't work. Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendationsJack Sommers is a credentialed beat writer for Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI. He's also the co-host of the Snakes Territory Podcast and Youtube channel.

Formerly a baseball operations department analyst for the D-backs, Jack also covered the team for MLB.com, The Associated Press, and SB Nation. Follow Jack on Twitter @shoewizard59





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