Diamondbacks' Jordan Lawlar Exits Game With Injury

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jordan Lawlar left Friday night's game in the ninth inning of a close matchup with the Minnesota Twins after appearing to suffer

Mar 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jordan Lawlar against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jordan Lawlar left Friday night's game in the ninth inning of a close matchup with the Minnesota Twins after appearing to suffer some kind of injury.

Lawlar had laid down a bunt and legged out a base hit. He was initially called out, but after a challenge the call was overturned. Trainer Max Esposito came out, and Lawlar left the game after a quick conversation with him and manager Torey Lovullo. The outfielder did not seem to be in a great deal of pain.

Lawlar did jog off the field, which is a positive sign, but it was clearly enough to remove him from a game that had a tight 6-5 score at the time. Lawlar was replaced at first base by outfielder Tommy Troy.

The 23-year-old outfielder became the second player to leave Friday's game early, afterDiamondbacks' Jordan Lawlar leaves game early Jun 14, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jordan Lawlar steals second in the second inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images Lawlar has been in the midst of a productive season, though he's only been able to play in 12 games so far due to suffering a fractured wrist on April 2.

He was down on the 60-day Injured List until he finally made his return on June 12 against the Cincinnati Reds.hitting .316/.409/.447 in his small sample size and has played sturdy, athletic defense in center field during his first major league season as an outfielder. Due to the quick nature of the conversation, and Lawlar's jog off the field, this injury did not seem to be a serious one.

It was likely done out of an abundance of caution, though it was hardly a low-leverage situation to remove such a speedy baserunner. Diamondbacks On SI will continue to report on Lawlar's status, but it did not appear particularly dire in the moment. Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendationsAn Arizona native, Alex D'Agostino is the Publisher and credentialed reporter for Arizona Diamondbacks On SI.

He previously served as Deputy Editor for Arizona Diamondbacks and Arizona Cardinals On SI and covered both teams for FanSided. Alex also writes for PHNX Sports. Follow Alex on X/Twitter @AlexDagAZ.





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