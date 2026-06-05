Diamondbacks Call Up Yet Another Top 10 Prospect in 3-Player Move

The Arizona Diamondbacks are turning to another one of their young hitters. On Friday, the Diamondbacks selected the contract of infielder and No. 10 prospect

Mar 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks designated hitter LuJames Groover against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale.

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn ImagesOn Friday, the Diamondbacks selected the contract of infielder and No. 10 prospect LuJames Groover from Triple-A Reno. Rookie infielder Jose Fernandez has been optioned to Reno, and to clear a spot on the 40-man roster, right-handed reliever Taylor Rashi was designated for assignment.

Feb 18, 2026; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks infielder LuJames Groover poses for a photo for MLB media day at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images | Allan Henry-Imagn Images Arizona selected Groover with their second-round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft — 48th overall. Joining teammate Tommy Troy, Groover will now be the second member of that draft class get the call in the 2026 season.

Groover is a contact-hitting corner infielder whose main home has been at third base in his minor league career. According to MLB.com's Steve Gilbert, however, the Diamondbacks plan to use Groover as a first baseman and DH. , and has homered twice in his last four games after leaving the yard just once through his first two months of play. Groover has always been capable of making contact, with a career .302 average in the minor leagues.

In fact, his .309 average for Double-A Amarillo in 2025 earned him the Texas League batting title. The power has been a slower-developing trait, but the righty-hitting infielder rarely strikes out and takes plenty of walks. May 29, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Jose Fernandez hits a RBI single against the Seattle Mariners during the sixth inning at T-Mobile Park.

Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images Fernandez has flashed plenty of potential in his first 55 major league games, but it's clear that major league pitching has been able to adjust. AfterFernandez is very athletic, and has played solid defense and first and third base, but he could likely use some time down at the Triple-A level to make some adjustments offensively.

He's only 22 years old, and played only one game in Reno before being called up early in 2026. He has plenty of time to figure it out and become a productive regular contributor. Sep 7, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Taylor Rashi against the Boston Red Sox at Chase Field.

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images Rashi has had some positive moments with Arizona, but his short stint in the majors during 2026 was not pretty. After two scoreless outings, he gave up four runs in 0.2 innings in an April 13 meltdown against the Baltimore Orioles.

The right-hander, who sits around 90 MPH on his fastball, has been nearly immaculate in Reno this season, with a 1.07 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 26.1 Triple-A innings. It's possible he's picked up by another club, but there's a world in which he clears waivers and sticks around the organization as a depth piece. The move to DFA was needed to open a 40-man roster spot for Groover.

An Arizona native, Alex D'Agostino is the Publisher and credentialed reporter for Arizona Diamondbacks On SI. He previously served as Deputy Editor for Arizona Diamondbacks and Arizona Cardinals On SI and covered both teams for FanSided. Alex also writes for PHNX Sports. Follow Alex on X/Twitter @AlexDagAZ.





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dodgers Lineup vs Diamondbacks: Shohei Ohtani Pitching and Leading OffThe Los Angeles Dodgers’ lineup, pitching matchups and how to watch Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Read more »

New Corbin Burnes Injury Update is Brutal News for DiamondbacksThe latest news on Arizona Diamondbacks' injured ace Corbin Burnes is not positive. According to manager Torey Lovullo, Burnes has suffered a setback in his re

Read more »

Ketel Marte Out of Diamondbacks' Lineup Against Ohtani, DodgersArizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte is not in Arizona's lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night. Facing a tough arm in Shohei Oht

Read more »

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks - Live ScoreView the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks game played on June 03, 2026. Box score, stats, play-by-play timeline, highlights, odds & more

Read more »