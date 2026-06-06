Diamondbacks Bring Back Fan-Favorite Flamethrower in New Roster Move

The Arizona Diamondbacks are bringing back one of the more electric arms in their system. On Saturday, the Diamondbacks recalled right-handed reliever Drey Jame

Feb 25, 2026; Salt River Pima-Maricopa, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Drey Jameson throws in the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick.

Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | Matt Kartozian-Imagn ImagesOn Saturday, the Diamondbacks recalled right-handed reliever Drey Jameson from Triple-A Reno. In a corresponding move, right-hander Kade Strowd — who made his Arizona debut on Friday night — was optioned back to Reno. , with what manager Torey Lovullo likened to a "dead arm" feeling. It's yet unknown if there is a more serious issue with Strowd.

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Drey Jameson during spring training practice at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale on Feb. 13, 2025. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images Jameson, 28, has had a rocky career thus far. Though he's had some success, and his upper-90s fastball provides plenty of energy and excitement to fans, he's also dealt with numerous injuries that have derailed his development — seemingly at every stage of his career.

Though Reno plays in an extremely offense-heavy environment, Jameson's numbers have been rough, to say the least. He's given up 25 base hits and 12 walks in just 23.1 innings of work, though he does have 23 punchouts, as well. Feb 22, 2026; Salt River Pima-Maricopa, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Kade Strowd delivers to the plate in the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick.

Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images Strowd's command in his debut was, clearly, lacking. He walked three batters and gave up a base hit in just over one full inning. As of this writing, it's unknown how much of that may or may not be due to the injury.

But Strowd was not placed on the injured list; rather, he was simply sent back to Triple-A. It's possible he ends up on the minor league IL if there is an injury issue, but for now, Arizona needed a fresh arm following their, which is majorly inflated by a six-run outing. He'd been throwing the ball extremely well in Triple-A outside of that single-instance blowup.

An Arizona native, Alex D'Agostino is the Publisher and credentialed reporter for Arizona Diamondbacks On SI. He previously served as Deputy Editor for Arizona Diamondbacks and Arizona Cardinals On SI and covered both teams for FanSided. Alex also writes for PHNX Sports. Follow Alex on X/Twitter @AlexDagAZ.





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