Diamond Battery Powered by Nuclear Waste Could Last Thousands of Years

Scientists create a diamond-based betavoltaic battery using carbon-14 from nuclear graphite, lasting over 5,000 years without recharging.

Scientists from the U.K. Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA) and the University of Bristol have unveiled a revolutionary diamond battery capable of operating for over 5,000 years without recharging.

This innovation harnesses the radioactive decay of carbon-14, a widely known isotope used in radiocarbon dating, to generate electricity. The battery belongs to a class known as betavoltaic devices, which convert the energy emitted by decaying radioactive isotopes into an electrical current. In this case, the carbon-14 is processed into a diamond form and then encased within another layer of diamond.

The outer diamond casing not only contains the radiation but also enhances the efficiency of energy conversion to nearly 100 percent. The research team achieved this by heating used graphite blocks from nuclear facilities, a process that releases carbon-14 as a gas. This gas is then captured and transformed into diamond using advanced chemical vapor deposition techniques. The resulting battery is both robust and safe, emitting less radiation than a banana, making it suitable for extreme environments.

The working principle of betavoltaic batteries relies on the emission of beta particles during radioactive decay. In this diamond battery, the beta particles travel a short distance and collide with the diamond semiconductor, knocking electrons free. These freed electrons generate a continuous electric current. Carbon-14 was chosen because its radiation is short-range, meaning it is easily absorbed by solids.

When encased in diamond, none of the harmful radiation can escape, addressing safety concerns. The team emphasized that the battery's exterior radiation is negligible, lower than that of common household items.

Moreover, the long half-life of carbon-14, approximately 5,730 years, ensures that the battery provides steady power for millennia without needing replacement. This characteristic makes it ideal for applications where battery replacement is difficult or dangerous, such as in pacemakers, satellites, or remote sensors. The development also offers a sustainable solution for nuclear waste management. By extracting carbon-14 from graphite blocks, the process reduces the radioactivity of the waste, thereby lowering storage costs and environmental risks.

The extracted carbon-14 is then repurposed into valuable diamond batteries, turning a problem into a resource. While the power output is lower than conventional lithium batteries, the diamond battery excels in long-term, low-power applications. Potential uses include powering devices in space, deep-sea environments, or other harsh conditions where maintenance is impractical. The collaboration between UKAEA and the University of Bristol marks a significant step forward in betavoltaic technology, promising a future where batteries can outlast the devices they power.

Further research aims to improve energy density and explore other radioactive isotopes for similar applications





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