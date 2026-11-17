French soccer leader Philippe Diallo wants to restore “broken” trust in the sport's governance and rid the game of the “poison of division” after having confirmed his intention to challenge Gianni Infantino for the FIFA presidency.

French soccer leader Philippe Diallo wants to restore “broken” trust in the sport's governance and rid the game of the “poison of division” after confirming his intention on Tuesday to challenge Gianni Infantino for the FIFA presidency.

His candidacy was ratified following an executive committee meeting at the French soccer federation’s headquarters in Paris.

Also read France's Diallo enters race to challenge Infantino in FIFA presidential election

“A few days ago, my colleagues from the UEFA Executive Committee asked me if I could carry this voice in the world of football," Diallo, 63, said. “I wasn’t initially a candidate, but the insistence of my European colleagues led me to accept the offer to be the candidate for the FIFA presidency.

” UEFA is pursuing legal action in U.S. courts and seeks discovery of evidence for a possible criminal complaint against Infantino in his and FIFA’s home country Switzerland alleging financial mismanagement. FIFA accused UEFA of a “smear campaign” against its president in a court filing in Colorado.

Concerns include Infantino seeming to act alone in creating a peace prize for U.S. President Donald Trump last year and, at the World Cup, letting United States forward Folarin Balogun avoid a mandatory ban for a red card after Trump intervened .

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“Since a few months there have been a series of decisions taken inside FIFA: I think of the peace prize, I think of the distribution of revenue of television rights in the United States, the red card for Balogun, the length of the halftime break in the final and the private investors ,” Diallo said. “All of these decisions shocked the world of football in a very big way, the fans, the clubs, the sponsors, the federations.

” Diallo said “there are a lot of questions” for Infantino and that the turmoil and fall-out has seriously damaged the game.

“It created a situation this summer whereby the trust placed in FIFA and it’s president was broken," he said. “They have damaged the image of football and have introduced the poison of division. ” UEFA, European soccer’s ruling body, proposed Diallo on Monday after a meeting of its 21-member executive committee that includes the French Football Federation president.

“It was important that another voice can carry another vision, more respectful toward what we love in football," Diallo added on Tuesday. “I could not shy away from the demands. I think I have the experience, the convictions and the values which offer a credible alternative.

“I think with my candidature comes hope of a change. It is support of my European colleagues and my executive committee which allows me to say this. Football deserves a credible change which I represent. I am candidate for the FIFA presidency.

What happened in recent months was shocking. ” Who is Diallo? Diallo sat smiling alongside Zinedine Zidane when he was announced as France’s new national team coach in late July. Diallo is a long-time soccer administrator with French clubs, and the league, who rose to interim president at the FFF in January 2023, before being fast-tracked in an election of UEFA member federations to join the European body’s executive committee.

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Diallo has worked for world soccer's ruling body FIFA as a judge on its Dispute Resolution Chamber, handling contract disputes between players and clubs. Until his emergence, speculation on a candidate focused on Qatari soccer and broadcast executive Nasser Al-Khelaïfi , the president of Champions League titleholder Paris Saint-Germain and a UEFA executive committee member. He said he would not run against Infantino, who has backing from Qatar .

Focus them shifted onto former Arsenal coach Arsène Wenger, hired by FIFA since 2019 as the global head of developing the game. He made it clear he would not stand. When the World Cup ended on July 19, Infantino was set to be re-elected unopposed effectively by a coronation. FIFA said he had about 200 letters of support from the 211 member federations who will vote in March in Rabat, Morocco.

One of those letters was from France. But Diallo formally withdrew the FFF in September, citing that trust in Infantino was broken by the World Cup sell-off plan secretly devised with Joshua Kushner, the younger brother of Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

“The last time I saw him was at the World Cup, he came to a few France games. I have known him for a long time," Diallo said.

“I regret, as others did, that he did not share the ideas of his projects ... it was an unacceptable act of defiance. " Other critics include Germany coach Jürgen Klopp, who says he’d welcome a new FIFA president and that Infantino has turned out worse than Blatter. “To beat him I need 106 votes, the absolute majority,” said Diallo, who will announce his campaign team in Belfast in early December.

He can count on the support, too, of French President Emmanuel Macron.

“The President supports my candidature,” he said, adding that he has been “pleasantly surprised” by the number of people from the African and Asian soccer federations who have offered him their support since his candidacy became known. ___ See AP’s full soccer coverage here