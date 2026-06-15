Diallo's Late Strike Lifts Ivory Coast Past Ecuador in World Cup Return

Ivory Coast's Amad Diallo scored a dramatic 90th-minute winner to defeat Ecuador 1-0 in their first World Cup match since 2014.

Ivory Coast made a triumphant return to the World Cup stage on Sunday, defeating Ecuador 1-0 in Philadelphia thanks to a dramatic 90th-minute goal from substitute Amad Diallo .

The Manchester United winger, who entered the match in the 56th minute, collected a pass from Wilfried Singo on the right side of the penalty area and unleashed a left-footed shot that beat Ecuador goalkeeper Hernán Galíndez at the near post. The goal sent the majority of the 68,274 fans at Lincoln Financial Field into a frenzy, though most of the crowd was supporting Ecuador, making it a virtual home game for La Tri.

The victory marked Ivory Coast's first World Cup appearance since 2014 and their fourth overall. The Elephants showed resilience and discipline, shaking off Ecuador's early dominance and a series of near misses. Ecuador struck the crossbar twice in the first half through John Yeboah and Nilson Angulo, while Ivory Coast's Elye Wahi also hit the woodwork in the 52nd minute.

The match was a physical affair, with Ivory Coast captain Franck Kessié setting the tone with a hard foul in the fourth minute. The hosts earned three yellow cards in the opening 45 minutes for reckless challenges, while Ecuador's Jackson Porozo was cautioned late in the second half. Ivory Coast's defense, which did not concede a goal during their 10-match qualifying campaign (eight wins, two draws), held firm under pressure.

Goalkeeper Yahia Fofana made a crucial save in the 68th minute, parrying away a powerful long-range shot from Gonzalo Plata. At the other end, Yan Diomande was a constant threat down the right flank, creating chances for his teammates and nearly setting up Wahi's close-range effort. The win snapped Ecuador's 19-game unbeaten streak, which dated back to a 1-0 loss to Brazil in September 2024.

Ecuador, participating in its fifth World Cup, will need to regroup quickly as they face Curacao on June 20. Ivory Coast, meanwhile, will take on four-time champion Germany, who defeated Curacao 7-1 earlier in Group E. The match was a testament to Ivory Coast's development and ambition. Despite being without several key players from their golden generation, the current squad has blended youth and experience effectively.

Diallo's winner was a moment of individual brilliance, but it was built on a team effort that showcased their tactical discipline and physicality. As the World Cup continues, Ivory Coast will look to build on this momentum and secure a place in the knockout stage for the first time in their history





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