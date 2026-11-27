The three-game “Serie Fiesta Mexicana” will be held April 24-26, when the Padres are scheduled to be finishing a road trip in Minnesota.

San Diego, CA – Pregame festivities take place before game three of the National League Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026, at Petco Park in San Diego, CA. The Brewers lead the series 2-0 as the Padres face elimination.

The Diablos Rojos del Mexico announced on Friday that they will host the Toros de Tijuana in a three-game series at Petco Park in April 2027. The three-game “Serie Fiesta Mexicana” will be held April 24-26, when the Padres are scheduled to be finishing a road trip in Minnesota.

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The entire 2027 Major League Baseball schedule, however, could be in jeopardy, however, as baseball’s owners are expected to lock out players after the current collective bargaining agreement expires on Dec. 1. At the heart of the coming labor fight is owners’ desire for a salary cap, and there is real concern that games could be lost without owners and players making concessions.