Diablo IV's Lord of Hatred Expansion Sparks Fresh Play and Limited‑Time Fanta Rewards on Xbox

The April 2026 Lord of Hatred expansion revitalises Diablo IV with new story, Paladin and Warlock classes, and a limited‑time Xbox‑Fanta partnership that offers exclusive cosmetics and hardware prizes for players who scan QR‑coded bottles.

Diablo IV has reached a pivotal moment in its lifecycle as a live‑service title, thanks largely to the Lord of Hatred expansion that launched at the end of April 2026.

The new content injection has revitalised the game world, offering fresh narrative threads, expanded end‑game activities, and a noticeable boost in player engagement. Whether you were one of the early adopters who set the game aside after launch, or you have never tried the dark fantasy adventure, now is an ideal time to dive back in.

The expansion not only adds a substantial storyline revolving around a demonic cult, but also introduces two brand‑new playable classes - the Paladin and the Warlock - each equipped with distinct mechanics and skill trees that broaden the roster for all playstyles. Players who previously struggled to find a class that resonated with their preferred combat approach may discover that these additions finally click, delivering a more personalized and satisfying experience.

In parallel with the expansion's launch, Microsoft's Xbox platform has rolled out a limited‑time partnership with the soft drink brand Fanta, designed to reward players with exclusive in‑game cosmetics and tangible hardware prizes. By purchasing specially marked Fanta products and scanning the QR code on the packaging, gamers gain access to a series of three Fanta Rewards Chest challenges - Extract the Cargo, Survive the Sweep, and Shatter the Spell.

Completing any of these challenges not only grants the Citron Whirl Town Portal skin for Diablo IV, but also enters the participant into a lottery for high‑value items such as an ROG Xbox Ally headset, an Xbox Series S console, an Xbox Wireless Controller, and a one‑month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The promotion is fleeting, closing 72 hours after the announcement, so interested players are urged to act quickly to secure their rewards before the deadline expires.

For those looking to keep up with ongoing developments, Blizzard continues to support Diablo IV through regular updates, seasonal events, and community‑driven content drops. The game remains fully accessible via Xbox Game Pass for both console and PC, meaning subscribers can enjoy the title without additional purchase costs.

Moreover, a dedicated newsletter offers curated coverage, including expansion overviews, class guides, tips for maximizing in‑game bonuses, and alerts about future collaborations like the Fanta promotion. Subscribing links readers to a steady stream of strategic advice and news while complying with standard terms of use and privacy policies, with the option to unsubscribe at any time.

Overall, the combination of fresh expansion content, new character options, and time‑sensitive promotional rewards positions Diablo IV as a vibrant and compelling experience for both returning veterans and newcomers alike





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Diablo IV Lord Of Hatred Expansion Xbox Fanta Promotion New Classes Paladin Warlock Game Pass

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