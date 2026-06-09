Diablo 4: Get Exclusive In-Game Items and Bonuses with Fanta-Xbox Collaboration

Diablo 4 is an essential experience for gamers, and with the Lord of Hatred expansion, it's never been easier to recommend the game to newcomers. The Fanta-Xbox collaboration is offering exclusive in-game items, cosmetics, and bonuses for first-party Xbox games, including Diablo 4. Don't miss out on this limited-time freebie and take advantage of the Fanta Rewards Chest challenges to win amazing prizes.

Diablo 4 may have hit some bumps in the road over the last three years, but with the recent release of the Lord of Hatred expansion back at the end of April, Blizzard's RPG is once again an essential experience for gamers everywhere.

Certainly, it's rarely been easier to recommend the game to newcomers, which is why you'll definitely want to take advantage of this limited-time freebie before it's gone. Kicking off a brand-new era for the game with the arrival of two new classes in the form of Paladin and Warlock, Lord of Hatred is a truly hefty expansion. So, if you're curious to dive into the game in 2026, this latest freebie could be the incentive you've been waiting for.

Xbox is currently running a collaboration with Fanta, and as part of this collab, players can grab in-game items, cosmetics, and other various bonuses for first-party Xbox games. This includes Diablo 4, and you can get the special Citron Whirl Town Portal skin right now.

However, you should be warned the deal officially expires tomorrow. To claim these freebies, all you need to do is scan the QR code on the specially branded Fanta packaging. After you scan the code, you'll be given the chance to complete one of three Fanta Rewards Chest challenges: Extract the Cargo, Survive the Sweep, or Shatter the Spell.

Finishing these challenges will get you a guaranteed code for one of the freebies, and you'll also be in with a chance to win some amazing prizes. Not only will you be getting in-game promos, but you can also win an ROG Xbox Ally, an Xbox Series S, an Xbox Wireless Controller, or one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. That's not too shabby a deal.

Diablo 4 has received widespread critical acclaim, with a Top Critic Avg of 88/100 and a Critics Rec of 92%. The game has been praised for its engaging gameplay, immersive storyline, and stunning visuals. If you're a fan of action RPGs or hack and slash games, then Diablo 4 is definitely worth checking out.

With the Lord of Hatred expansion, the game has taken on a whole new level of depth and complexity, making it an even more compelling experience for players. So, what are you waiting for? Dive into the world of Diablo 4 and experience the thrill of exploration, the rush of combat, and the satisfaction of overcoming challenges. And don't forget to take advantage of the Fanta-Xbox collaboration to get your hands on some amazing in-game items and bonuses. The deal expires tomorrow, so be sure to act fast.





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Diablo 4 Lord Of Hatred Fanta-Xbox Collaboration In-Game Items Cosmetics Bonuses Xbox Games Action RPG Hack And Slash Gaming Freebies Limited-Time Offer

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