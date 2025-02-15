Diabetes Linked to Rapid Evolution of Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria

A new study reveals that the diabetic environment accelerates the development of antibiotic resistance in Staphylococcus aureus bacteria, raising concerns about the spread of resistant infections among individuals with diabetes.

Antibiotics are powerful medications designed to combat bacterial infections. However, their effectiveness is diminishing due to the escalating issue of antibiotic-resistant bacteria. This resistance poses a significant threat to global health, particularly for individuals with diabetes mellitus, a chronic condition that compromises blood sugar regulation and weakens the body's immune response to infections.

A recent study conducted by microbiologists Brian Conlon, PhD, and Lance Thurlow, PhD, at the UNC School of Medicine has uncovered a disturbing link between diabetes and the rapid evolution of antibiotic-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (Staph) bacteria. Their findings, published in a reputable scientific journal, reveal that the diabetic microbial environment fosters the emergence of resistant mutations. This discovery sheds light on the underlying mechanisms driving antibiotic resistance in diabetic patients and offers potential avenues for intervention.'We discovered that antibiotic resistance develops much faster in diabetic models compared to non-diabetic models,' stated Conlon, an associate professor in the Department of Microbiology and Immunology. 'This interplay between bacteria and diabetes could be a major factor contributing to the rapid evolution and spread of antibiotic resistance we are witnessing.' Diabetes disrupts the body's ability to regulate glucose levels, often leading to excessive glucose accumulating in the bloodstream. Staph bacteria thrive in this high-sugar environment, enabling them to multiply rapidly. Furthermore, diabetes weakens the immune system's capacity to eliminate infected cells and control infections. As the bacterial population surges within a diabetic infection, the likelihood of resistance increases. Random mutations occur, and some mutations provide resistance to external stressors, such as antibiotics. Once a resistant mutant emerges in a diabetic infection, it rapidly proliferates, fueled by the excess glucose. 'Staph is uniquely positioned to exploit this diabetic milieu,' explained Thurlow, an assistant professor of microbiology and immunology with joint appointments at the UNC School of Medicine and the Adams School of Dentistry. 'Once that resistant mutation arises, you have abundant glucose, and the immune system is compromised. The mutant bacteria quickly dominate the entire bacterial population within days.' Conlon, an expert on antibiotic treatment failures, and Thurlow, a specialist in Staph pathogenesis in diabetes, have long been intrigued by the effectiveness of antibiotics in models with and without diabetes. Leveraging their collaborations within the Department of Microbiology and Immunology, the researchers joined forces to conduct a study using antibiotics in a diabetic mouse model. Initially, the team established a mouse model with bacterial infection in the skin and soft tissues. The mouse models were divided into two groups: one group received a compound that selectively kills pancreatic cells, inducing diabetes, while the other group did not receive the compound. Subsequently, researchers infected both diabetic and non-diabetic models with Staphylococcus aureus. After five days of infection, the researchers observed the outcomes. Conlon and Thurlow were astounded to find that rifampicin had virtually no effect in the diabetic models. Intrigued, they collected samples to investigate further. To their astonishment, the bacteria had evolved to become resistant to rifampicin, with the infection harboring over one hundred million rifampicin-resistant bacteria. In contrast, there were no rifampicin-resistant bacteria in the non-diabetic models. Even more remarkably, the mutation had overtaken the entire infection within just four days. The researchers repeated the experiment, inoculating diabetic and non-diabetic models with Staphylococcus aureus, this time supplementing it with a known number of rifampicin-resistant bacteria. Again, these bacteria rapidly dominated the diabetic infection but remained as only a sub-population in non-diabetic models after four days of rifampicin treatment. These groundbreaking findings have left Conlon and Thurlow with numerous questions. However, they are resolute in their belief that the evolution of antibiotic resistance in individuals with diabetes could have dire consequences for the wider population. Antibiotic-resistant strains of bacteria spread from person to person in much the same way as other bacteria and viruses – through the air, on doorknobs, and in food. This widespread transmission underscores the critical importance of preventing these infections. So, what can be done to mitigate this growing threat? Conlon and Thurlow's research demonstrated that reducing blood sugar levels in diabetic models (through insulin administration) deprived bacteria of their energy source, keeping their numbers in check and minimizing the chances of antibiotic-resistant mutations arising. Their findings suggest that controlling blood sugar through insulin therapy could be a crucial strategy in combating antibiotic resistance.





