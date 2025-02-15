Diabetes and Weight Loss Drugs Linked to Vision Problems in Small Study

A recent small study at the University of British Columbia suggests a potential link between popular diabetes and weight loss drugs, known as GLP-1 receptor agonists, and vision problems. While the study's limitations are acknowledged, experts emphasize the need for further research to confirm these findings and provide clearer guidance on the potential risks and benefits of these medications.

Popular drugs for diabetes and weight loss, known as GLP-1 receptor agonists, have been linked to vision problems in a recent small study conducted at the University of British Columbia. These medications, which include Ozempic and Wegovy containing semaglutide and Mounjaro and Zepbound containing tirzepatide, are commonly prescribed to manage type 2 diabetes and obesity. The study identified nine patients using GLP-1 drugs who developed 'ophthalmic complications.

' The average age of these patients was 57.4 years and seven experienced nonarteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION), resulting in vision loss in one eye. Another patient developed bilateral papillitis, characterized by swollen optic nerves leading to impaired vision, while the remaining patient suffered from paracentral acute middle maculopathy, causing a blind spot in the retina.All patients had a history of type 2 diabetes, hyperlipidemia (high blood lipids), hypertension, and/or sleep apnea. The findings were published in JAMA Ophthalmology. Notably, one patient in the study was prescribed the medications for weight loss and had no prior history of diabetes, a condition that can also be associated with NAION. Furthermore, in another case, the reappearance of the condition upon reintroducing the drug after discontinuation strengthened the potential causal link.While acknowledging the study's limitations, lead author Mahyar Etminan, an associate professor of medicine at the University of British Columbia, emphasized the need for further investigation. Ziyad Al-Aly, a clinical epidemiologist at Washington University in St. Louis, who was not involved in the study, echoed the need for larger, controlled studies to conclusively determine the long-term health effects of these medications, particularly regarding eye problems. Until more definitive evidence emerges, both experts advise caution and encourage individuals with potential vision risks or existing vision problems to consult their doctors before starting GLP-1 medications.





