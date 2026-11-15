‘Dhurandhar,’ ‘Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1’ Among Indian Panorama Lineup at IFFI Goa

'Dhurandhar' to open IFFI's Indian Panorama, with 'Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1' among 25 features chosen from 404 entries.

in Goa. Rishab Shetty’s Kannada-language “Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1” is also in the lineup. Leena Yadav’s “Becoming,” in Ladakhi, will kick off the non-feature program.

In all, IFFI’s annual survey of Indian filmmaking will present 25 features and 20 non-features this year.

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“Dhurandhar” and “Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1” both sit in the five-title Mainstream Cinema strand. They are joined there by Samir Tewari’s Marathi-language film “Baapya,” Anil Ravipudi’s Telugu-language title “Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu ” and Pravin Vitthal Tarde’s “Deool Band 2,” also in Marathi. A 12-member jury chaired by Indian National Film Award-winning filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar picked the features from 404 submissions.

The other 20 titles cover 12 languages, from Hindi, Tamil and Bengali to Tulu and Nyishi. Among them are Kamakhya Narayan Singh’s “The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond,” Bharatbala Ganapathy’s “Banaras,” Akhil Sathyan’s Malayalam film “Sarvam Maya,” P. Sheshadri’s Kannada title “Ruby-Cube” and Singeetham Srinivasa Rao’s Telugu feature “Sing Geetham. ” Sahil Shah’s “Birds on Ice,” in Ladakhi, and Duyu Tabyo’s Nyishi-language “Urum” also made the cut.

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The same jury shortlisted five films for IFFI’s best debut director of an Indian feature film award. The nominees are Ravi Varma Namburi’s “Chennai Love Story” , Samarpan Sengupta’s “Pratyabartan” , Jeejivisha Kale’s “Tighi” , Raja Shabir Mohd Khan’s “Sledge” and Vishal Chaturvedi’s “Hanuman Ansh” . The festival has also named five nominees for its best web series prize.

On the non-feature side, a six-member jury led by director and educator Himanshu Sekhar Khatua whittled 358 entries down to 20. Picks include Bhasker Vishwanathan’s “The Unseen Holy River – Saraswati,” Aimee Baruah’s Assamese film “Red Carpet,” Suraj Kumar’s English-language “Nirmanjali: The Chandigarh of Maciej Nowicki” and Baba Tassaduq Hussain’s Kashmiri title “Naqsh-e-Daur. ”“Paro – The Untold Story of Bride Slavery” , dir. Gajendra Ahire“The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond” , dir.

Kamakhya Narayan Singh“Scroll” , dir. Kannan S“Aadi Anant” , dir. Mahesh Limaye “Kabir Sir Ka Akhri Lesson” , dir. Sarfaraz“Ruby-Cube” , dir.

P. Sheshadri“The Great Grand Superhero Aliens Ka Aagman” , dir. Manish Saini“Surjyamukhi” , dir. Antara G.G. Choudhury“Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1” , dir.

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Rishab Shetty“Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu ” , dir. Anil RavipudiBest Debut Director of Indian Feature Film Nominees“Pratyabartan” , dir. Samarpan Sengupta“Hanuman Ansh” , dir. Vishal Chaturvedi“Becoming” , dir.

Leena Yadav“The Hug of Emptiness” , dir. Pradeep Kumar Shetty K“Demography Is Destiny” , dir. Kamakhya Narayan Singh, Anshuman Shekhar“Ulididdu Sampige Maatra” , dir. Abhishek“Shiksha” , dir.

Amyth Patkar“Chandoba” , dir. Nipun Dharmadhikari“Save the God” , dir. Niraj Kumar Mishra“Chalo Indian With Eric Ji – Mizoram” , dir. Rajdeep Choudhury