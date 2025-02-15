DHS to Fire CISA Employees Over 'Misinformation' Policing, Pauses Election Security Activities

The Department of Homeland Security is taking action against employees at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) for their role in policing 'misinformation' and is pausing all election security activities pending a review of free-speech implications.

The Department of Homeland Security ( DHS ) is taking decisive action to restructure the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency ( CISA ) following a review of its election security initiatives. The agency has placed 12 employees on indefinite leave pending further review and is pausing all election security activities.

This move comes as part of a broader effort to align CISA's mission with President Trump's campaign promise to end federal censorship and prevent the labeling of political speech as misinformation.A senior DHS official stated that CISA has completed an initial assessment of its election security work, specifically focusing on activities related to misinformation, disinformation, and malinformation. This review was conducted in accordance with Executive Order 14149, which aims to restore freedom of speech and end federal censorship. The official emphasized that CISA is taking appropriate actions against employees found to have participated in such activities. The DHS is conducting a 20-day assessment to determine the future of existing election initiatives, many of which remain largely unknown to the public.This assessment will conclude on March 6th and will cover a wide range of election security-related aspects, including funding, products, activities, and personnel. The DHS has already terminated federal funding for the Election Infrastructure Information Sharing and Analysis Center (EI-ISAC), but the center itself will remain operational. Funding for the Multi-State Information and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC) will not be affected. The official stated that this strategic pause of election security activities is a critical step in ensuring that CISA's operations align with the administration's priorities and uphold the principles of free speech. The changes at CISA reflect a significant shift in how the government approaches election security and the dissemination of information related to elections





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

CYBERSECURITY ELECTION SECURITY MISINFORMATION DHS CISA FREE SPEECH FEDERAL CENSORSHIP

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Outgoing CISA Director Hopes Agency Continues Election Security WorkJen Easterly, the departing director of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), expresses her hope that the agency can continue supporting state and local election officials. She emphasizes CISA's successful collaboration with election officials from both parties and its efforts to counter foreign interference in elections.

Read more »

CISA Election Security Staffers Placed on Leave Amidst ReviewThe Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has placed 17 election security staffers on administrative leave, raising concerns about the agency's ability to support state and local election offices ahead of the 2024 election. The internal review, according to a source, will examine efforts to combat foreign interference and misinformation campaigns in U.S. elections.

Read more »

CISA Election Security Staff Placed on Leave, Raising Concerns About 202417 CISA employees who focus on election security have been placed on administrative leave, jeopardizing support for state and local election offices ahead of the 2024 election.

Read more »

CISA Election Security Staff Placed on Leave, Jeopardizing Support for State and Local OfficialsStaffers at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) responsible for election security have been placed on administrative leave, potentially hindering crucial support to state and local election offices nationwide. The leave affects 17 employees, including regional specialists and members of the Election Security and Resilience team, pending an internal review.

Read more »

Trump Administration Dismantles Cybersecurity Advisory BoardsThe Trump administration has disbanded advisory committees within the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), including the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency's (CISA) Cyber Safety Review Board (CSRB). The removals eliminate key individuals who aided the DHS in investigating cyber threats, such as the CCP-backed Salt Typhoon hacking group. This move comes amidst concerns from some Republicans, like possible incoming chief Kristi Noem, that CISA has been overly focused on combating misinformation online.

Read more »

Nightclub Security Guard Returns Fire After Gunman Opens Fire in ChattanoogaSecurity footage captures the moment a security guard at the Dream nightclub in Chattanooga, Tennessee, bravely confronts a gunman who opened fire on a group of people outside the establishment. The guard's quick response with an assault rifle likely prevented further casualties.

Read more »