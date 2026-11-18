secretary Mullin oversees Counter-UAS Kinetic IV trials in Oklahoma to enhance drone interception capabilities for protecting large public gatherings and critical inFrastructure from emerging aerial threats.

The Department of Homeland Security concluded a two-week Counter-UAS Kinetic IV demonstration at the Choctaw Nation Emerging Aviation Technology Center in Stringtown, Oklahoma, on November 12, 2026. Secretary Markwayne Mullin oversaw the critical exercise, which focused on deploying kinetic interception systems to neutralize incoming drones and swarms through direct physical impact. This strategic initiative significantly expands the department's defensive arsenal by adding physical neutralization capabilities to its existing electronic mitigation methods. The primary goal is to ensure operational flexibility in scenarios where conventional electronic defenses fail against modern aerial threats.

The demonstration showcased a variety of emerging technologies with a heavy emphasis on kinetic engagements, as reported by Pentagon Posture. Officials tested net-based interceptors designed to fly behind or around targets to deploy nets, capture the aircraft, and bring it down safely. Secretary Mullin emphasized that kinetic mitigation is a vital tool to bring into the arsenal when other conventional approaches do not meet mission requirements. This approach allows for the physical destruction or safe capture of unmanned aerial systems during active threats without relying solely on signal disruption.

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The testing took place at the Daisy Ranch site, a facility located on over 44,000 acres of Choctaw Nation tribal land in southeastern Oklahoma. This location stands as the only tribal-owned drone testing site designated by the Federal Aviation Administration for such operations. The facility spans borders with Texas and Arkansas and operates under tribal sovereign jurisdiction, providing a unique legal and geographic environment for national security testing. This marked the first time the fourth iteration of this exercise was held at this specific venue, despite it being the fourth time the exercise has occurred nationally.

DHS official Allende highlighted the legislative role Secretary Mullin played in establishing this critical infrastructure. Allende noted that Mullin previously enacted the legislation enabling the Emerging Aviation Technology Center to serve as a federally recognized testing ground. This legislative action was pivotal in allowing the Choctaw Nation to host the Counter-UAS Kinetic IV test event, which tests advanced systems to stop incoming drones or swarms. The successful hosting of this exercise underscores the partnership between federal agencies and tribal sovereign entities.

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Operational requirements for the DHS differ significantly from military objectives due to the need to protect civilians and commercial infrastructure in domestic settings. The department collaborates closely with the FAA to safeguard commercial air travel from non-law-enforcement drones while also securing law enforcement counter-drone operations. This dual responsibility extends to protecting attendees at large-scale events such as sporting competitions, concerts, parades, and rallies. Event organizers submit notices to the Office of Operations Coordination, where risk-based methodologies assign Special Event Assessment Ratings to determine appropriate security protocols.

Security officials emphasize the critical importance of mitigating collateral damage when neutralizing threats over populated areas. Allende highlighted that while national security events require threat elimination, the method of removal must not endanger people on the ground. Protecting stadium spectators requires intercepting drones without causing debris to fall on crowds, a challenge Allende described as minimizing and mitigating potential impacts to folks below. Recent major events including America 250, the World Cup, the Freedom 250 Grand Prix, and UFC Freedom 250 proceeded without incident, reflecting successful coordination and threat neutralization.

During the summer alone, DHS intercepted approximately 2,000 drones and confiscated 700 near venues with strict no-drone regulations. Law enforcement implemented these strict no-drone regulations near stadiums and designated fan zones to ensure public safety during high-profile gatherings. The World Cup alone saw these significant enforcement actions, demonstrating the scale of drone threats faced by domestic security agencies. These numbers highlight the persistent nature of the threat and the necessity for diverse response capabilities, including kinetic options.

Not all sporting events receive the same level of security attention as high-profile competitions. The majority of National Football League and Major League Baseball games occur in outdoor stadiums, creating numerous potential targets for aerial threats across the country. Security efforts depend heavily on the Special Event Assessment Rating and available resources, as not every game garners the same level of national security attention. DHS cannot protect every event independently and must rely on collaboration with the private sector, event owners, and operators to maintain safety standards.

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These ongoing partnerships ensure that resource allocation aligns with the specific risks and logistical needs of each gathering. Allende stated that DHS is not in a position to protect every event, making collaboration with the private sector, event owners, and football team owners essential. The reality is a game of resources, collaboration, and shared interest in protecting Americans in attendance. Private sector entities are increasingly taking on the drone protection mission of their own accord in coordination with DHS teams.

One of the main areas of continued development for the drone industry is bringing down production costs, making drones cheaper and more accessible. Drones, especially smaller ones, are viewed as attritable, meaning losing or destroying them is not a financial burden but an expected outcome. Like bullets, one-way attack drones or interceptors are often viewed as one-time-use equipment, prompting an evergreen push to make them cheaper. This cost reduction accelerates the evolution of the threat landscape for domestic security agencies.

Allende stressed the need for constant adaptation to these evolving threats, stating that the threat evolves and so must the response. He emphasized that being nimble, aware, and almost zealous in finding out what the next threat will be is key to success. The DHS must continue to test and integrate new technologies like those seen in the Kinetic IV demonstration to stay ahead of malicious actors. This proactive approach ensures that the department can handle the broad existence of the threat effectively.