Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin reassured Americans that the homeland and banking system are secure following nationwide flight groundings and bank outages, stating there is no evidence of a cyber attack.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin insists the nation is “secure” and offered a calming message for Americans anxious about the“Breathe,” Mullin said in an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity on Monday.

“The homeland is secure. Our banking system is secure,” the DHS chief continued.

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“When something like this happens, we’re able to react and react fast.

” Mullin was referring to the communication and radar issues that forced the Federal Aviation Administration to issue a“With the leadership of President Trump and the leadership of Secretary Duffy, we were able to bring it back up and open the airspace up in a matter of five hours,” Mullin said. issues at MicrosoftThen, with Americans already on edge, several major banks, including Chase, Bank of America, Capital One and Wells Fargo,“When you see the banking system that went down, we got to use the resources that they asked for from the government to help them, and we were able to help navigate some of the systems with them,” Mullin said.

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“They were able to bring the system back up in a short period of time. ” Flights were grounded nationwide for several hours last week due to radar and communications issues. The DHS secretary reiterated that the country is “very secure” and said he feels “very comfortable about where we’re at,” despite the outages.

Mullin maintained that officials at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which is under the DHS umbrella, have not found any evidence that the outages are nefarious or even connected.

“I can tell you with 98% certainty we’re not seeing a cyber attack,” he said. “No one’s out there taking credit for it. We’re not seeing the traffic. We’re not seeing the footprints going in.

” Mullin said after receiving a briefing by a tech industry expert, whom he declined to name, he believes the“He says, ‘I believe that it’s the SI,’” the DHS chief revealed, referring to the Trump administration’s preferred term for artificial intelligence . Mullin explained that the tech expert told him the legacy programs used by businesses and governments “aren’t designed to work as fast as SI is” and can’t keep up with the AI’s “self-fixes” to code, causing “a ripple effect” and systems “to be overrun.

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”Mullin said he's 98% sure the nation wasn't facing a cyber attack. Flights were grounded nationwide for several hours last week due to radar and communications issues.