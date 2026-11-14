FAA Grounds All U.S. Flights After Telecommunications Outage Hits Air Traffic Centers

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin confirmed no malicious activity caused the FAA nationwide flight ground stop, citing a telecom outage instead.

The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a comprehensive ground stop for all United States airports on Thursday, halting every departing flight from American soil due to a critical telecommunications outage affecting national air traffic systems. This extraordinary safety measure was implemented to prevent any potential risks to the public while authorities investigate the root cause of the widespread communication failure. The directive explicitly instructs all aircraft operators to remain on the ground indefinitely until further notice from the Federal Aviation Command Center.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin addressed reporters immediately following the directive, firmly ruling out any malicious intent behind the sudden grounding. Mullin stated there is no indication of a nefarious attack or cyber threat, describing the situation strictly as a technical malfunction involving a significant telecommunication outage. He emphasized that the decision was made out of abundant caution to ensure public safety while the exact nature of the disruption is assessed by federal agencies.

Also read No timeline to restarting flights, DHS Secretary Mullin says

Mullin confirmed that all flights currently in the sky or scheduled for departure are accounted for and that there is no reason for the public to worry about the safety of passengers. He acknowledged receiving a high volume of calls from concerned citizens asking if the incident was a terrorist attack, but he reassured the public that everyone remains safe. The primary goal of the Department of Homeland Security is to alleviate anxiety while maintaining strict security protocols during the investigation.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy provided additional technical context, noting that the routers supporting the air traffic control infrastructure had become overloaded with data. This overload impacted all Air Route Traffic Control Centers, which are the critical infrastructure nodes responsible for managing the flow of air traffic across the country. The disruption effectively halted the ability to coordinate standard flight paths, necessitating a total pause in departures to ensure public safety until the systems stabilize.

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While all departing traffic remains grounded, the Federal Aviation Administration is managing incoming international flights on a case-by-case basis. A priority list is being established to handle specific arrivals efficiently and safely, allowing aircraft already in transit or arriving from abroad to land without causing further delays. Aviation experts are working around the clock to process the backlog of international arrivals, ensuring that each plane is handled individually to accommodate the unique circumstances of its flight path.

The immediate priority for the Federal Aviation Command Center and the Department of Homeland Security is to restore full communications with the Air Route Traffic Control Centers. Once the technical issues are resolved, the focus will shift to safely bringing all airborne flights to the ground in a controlled manner. Officials are continuing their investigation to determine the exact cause of the outage, which is crucial to prevent future occurrences and ensure the resilience of the national airspace infrastructure.

After all aircraft have landed, authorities will work to return the aviation system to normal operations as quickly and safely as possible. The public is urged to check with their specific airlines for the latest updates on flight status, as the situation remains dynamic and subject to change. The Department of Homeland Security remains in active communication with the Federal Aviation Administration to ensure a swift resolution to this unprecedented operational challenge.