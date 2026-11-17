DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin attributes recent widespread technology failures to the rapid pace of artificial intelligence outpacing system design.

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin has suggested that the accelerating capabilities of artificial intelligence may be the primary driver behind a series of recent, unrelated technology outages. Speaking on Monday during an appearance on Fox News Channel's "Hannity," the Cabinet member outlined a theory that current digital infrastructure cannot keep pace with the speed of modern AI development.

Mullin's Hypothesis on System Failures

Mullin stated that it "kind of makes sense" to him that the five recent widespread tech issues were caused by AI. He explained that existing systems are simply not designed to run as fast as the new AI technology operates today. This speed disparity creates a scenario where automated processes overwhelm the underlying infrastructure that was built for slower, more deliberate operations. The Secretary emphasized that the rapid generation and implementation of code exceed the tolerance levels of legacy digital networks.

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According to Mullin, older backup systems are now being overwhelmed by these new, high-speed systems. He described a situation where automated programs are able to write code and self-fix errors at a velocity that triggers unintended consequences across connected networks. The Secretary noted that this phenomenon is not the result of malicious cyberattacks but rather a structural mismatch between tool speed and system capacity.

Official Assessments and Industry Consultations

When addressing the cyber world, Mullin mentioned that he asked the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) about the situation. They reported that they were not seeing any traffic that would make them think that this was a cyberattack. Their analysis concluded that the incidents were all individually unrelated and did not share the common indicators typically associated with coordinated hacking efforts.

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Despite the lack of cyber threat indicators, Mullin continued to seek explanations by talking to the tech industry. He spoke with a source he described as very smart with tech, clarifying that this individual was not Elon. During this conversation, the industry expert suggested that it was the SI, or self-improving AI systems, causing the disruptions. The expert argued that when these programs put in a change, they trigger a ripple effect that causes systems to fail because they were not designed to run as fast as the SI technology is today.

The Ripple Effect of Automated Code

Mullin illustrated the mechanism of these failures by comparing them to construction work. He explained that when you change one thing in a house, everything else starts changing, creating a ripple effect that disrupts the entire structure. Similarly, when an AI system attempts to self-fix itself, it initiates changes across multiple layers of the network. These rapid, automated adjustments overwhelm the system's ability to maintain stability, leading to the widespread outages observed in recent days.

The Secretary added that backup systems are overwhelmed by the new systems now. Traditional redundancy measures were designed for human-paced interventions or slower automated updates. They are ill-equipped to handle the instantaneous feedback loops generated by advanced AI. This disconnect between the speed of intervention and the speed of recovery is at the heart of the current technological vulnerabilities.

Implications for Digital Infrastructure

The statements made by DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin highlight a growing concern within government and industry about the safety and stability of AI-driven automation. If systems are indeed failing because they cannot handle the speed of self-correcting AI, it suggests a need for significant architectural changes. Current infrastructure must be upgraded to accommodate the velocity of modern artificial intelligence without triggering catastrophic failures.

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As technology continues to evolve, the gap between AI capability and system design may widen. Addressing this issue will require collaboration between government agencies like CISA and private tech leaders. Understanding whether these outages are isolated incidents or symptomatic of a broader trend will be critical for future cybersecurity and infrastructure planning. The focus must shift from defending against external attacks to managing internal systemic resilience.