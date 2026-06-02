DHS Secretary Mullin Blasts Senator Murphy Over "Lawless" Claims, Links Rhetoric to Officer Threats

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin vigorously denied Senator Patrick Murphy's assertion that DHS is breaking the law, citing increased threats against officers and accusing political opponents of reckless rhetoric that endangers agents and fuels unsafe conditions.

In a heated Senate hearing, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin strongly defended his department's enforcement actions and pushed back against accusations from Senator Patrick Murphy of Connecticut.

Mullin characterized Murphy's claims that the Department of Homeland Security is "breaking the law at scale" as reckless and wrong. He asserted that DHS personnel are simply executing laws passed by Congress, not selectively choosing which to enforce. The secretary pointed to a dramatic increase in threats and assaults on his officers, directly linking this rise to political rhetoric he described as "political theater.

" He challenged Murphy, asking if the senator's actions were intended to put officers at risk, and noted that agencies like CBP and ICE continue their work despite funding challenges, driven by a commitment to law enforcement. Mullin accused a prior administration of having a "reckless" open-borders policy that allowed millions of undocumented immigrants to enter the country, undermining national sovereignty.

He concluded by urging honest debate, suggesting that critics of current enforcement should openly advocate for open borders rather than making what he called false allegations. Secretary Mullin's remarks came during a congressional oversight session where immigration policy and border security were central topics. He framed the Department's mission as a straightforward application of existing statutes, emphasizing that the agency's personnel operate under the authority granted by the legislative branch.

The reference to an 8,000 percent increase in death threats and a 1,300 percent rise in assaults on officers was presented as evidence of the dangerous climate created by political condemnation. Mullin implied that such statistics are a direct consequence of lawmakers using inflammatory language for partisan gain.

He also highlighted the dedication of his workforce, noting their willingness to perform duties even without full funding, attributing this to a desire to rectify what he described as the destructive policies of the previous administration. The broader context involves a long-standing partisan divide over immigration enforcement and border policy. Senator Murphy, a Democrat, has been a proponent of more lenient approaches, including supporting legislation that would expand asylum pathways.

Mullin argued that such measures would primarily benefit political donors while harming everyday Americans through depressed wages and higher housing costs. He urged Murphy to be transparent with the public about his objectives, suggesting that the true aim of critics is to abolish current border enforcement mechanisms.

The exchange underscores the deep polarization surrounding immigration, with the Homeland Security Secretary positioning his department as guardians of the rule of law against what he sees as politically motivated attacks that endanger agents and compromise national security





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