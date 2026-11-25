Alexander Florentino-Maldonado was charged in the murder of Jin Yu inside her New York City Chinatown apartment a day after a judge released him without bail.

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: Federal immigration authorities say New York officials repeatedly released an illegal immigrant accused of killing a 62-year-old woman in her Chinatown apartment despite five requests from Immigration and Customs Enforcement to hold him for possible deportation. The Department of Homeland Security told Fox News Digital that Alexander Florentino-Maldonado, a Honduran national, was released from custody seven times in 2026, including on five occasions when ICE had lodged immigration detainers. DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin criticized New York Gov.

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Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, accusing their sanctuary policies of allowing Florentino to remain on the streets before the alleged killing.

"It is an absolute disgrace that New York sanctuary politicians refused to honor ICE's detainers FIVE TIMES and released this dangerous illegal alien back onto the streets," Mullin said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital. Alexander Florentino-Maldonado, a 27-year-old Honduran national, was arrested by NYPD officers on Saturday morning in connection with the fatal beating of 62-year-old Jin Yu inside her Chinatown apartment.

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"Each time he was released, he committed additional crimes, and is now charged with murder, strangulation, sexual assault, and other hideous crimes,"Mullin continued. "If Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Zohran Mamdani really care about the safety of New Yorkers, they will put an end to these reckless sanctuary policies and commit to turning this criminal over to ICE custody so he cannot terrorize anymore Americans," Mullin said.

The rebuke comes after Florentino-Maldonado, a homeless illegal immigrant with a lengthy criminal history, was arrested on Saturday for allegedly beating 62-year-old Jin Yu to death inside herA DHS spokesperson told Fox News Digital that Florentino-Maldonado entered the U.S. illegally in March 2022 and was subsequently released into the country under the Biden administration. The spokesperson said Florentino-Maldonado has a lengthy rap sheet, including assault-intent to cause serious injury with a weapon, intentionally damaging property by fire or explosion and more.

"His rap sheet includes intent to murder, assault-intent to cause serious injury with weapon, assault-intent to cause physical injury with weapon, strangulation, intentionally damaging property of another by fire or explosion, intent to obtain transportation without paying, reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a controlled substance, public lewdness, petit larceny, unauthorized sale of certain mass transportation services, false personation, criminal nuisance, and general violation of local law," the spokesperson said. "Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, if you break the law, you will face the consequences.

Criminal illegal aliens are not welcome in the U.S."Records reviewed by Fox News Digital show that Florentino-Maldonado appeared in court on charges of petit larceny and criminal possession of stolen property before Judge Juliet Howard and wasFlorentino-Maldonado also appeared in court on Nov. 13 – exactly one week before the alleged murder – before Judge Valentina Morales for a slew ofPolice said officers also discovered a 66-year-old man at the scene of Friday's alleged murder who had sustained a laceration to the right side of his face after being struck with a glass bottle. He was taken to a nearby hospital and listed in stable condition.

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Alexander Florentino-Maldonado is seen in surveillance footage obtained by WCBS prior to his arrest in the fatal beating of a 62-year-old woman in New York City. Al Baker, spokesperson for the state Office of Court Administration, told Fox News Digital,"The court system does not comment on individual bail determinations.

It is important to note, however, that the vast majority of bail decisions turn on the court's discretionary weighing of a broad range of factors in order to make an individualized assessment of the defendant's risk of flight to avoid prosecution. That assessment involves due consideration of information and arguments presented by the prosecutor and defense counsel, as well as other materials submitted to the court. "