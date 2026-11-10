DHS Says Illinois Released Convicted Violent Illegal Alien Despite ICE Detainer

DHS says Illinois released Shageldi Bashimov from prison despite an ICE detainer, and he remains at large after an aggravated battery conviction.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) says officials in Illinois released Shageldi Bashimov, a convicted violent illegal alien from Turkmenistan, from prison instead of handing him over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. According to DHS, ICE agents lodged an ICE detainer against Bashimov in May, and Illinois officials did not honor it.

Bashimov had been convicted of aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon and sentenced to two years in prison in Chicago, Illinois, which DHS describes as a sanctuary city. After his sentence ended, Illinois officials released him back into the community. DHS states that Bashimov remains at large.

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How the ICE Detainer Was Ignored in Illinois

An ICE detainer is a request asking a prison or jail to hold a person in custody so federal immigration agents can take over. According to DHS, Illinois officials declined to honor the ICE detainer for Bashimov and instead released him from prison once his two-year sentence was complete.

DHS's account centers on a single case: a man convicted of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon who was freed rather than transferred to federal custody. The department presents the case as an example of what it considers a practice in sanctuary jurisdictions that should end.

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The department's description of events is based on the detainer timeline it has released, which begins with the May detainer and ends with Bashimov's release after his prison term. The statement does not describe any intermediate steps taken by Illinois officials regarding the detainer.

Markwayne Mullin Condemns Illinois Sanctuary Policies

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said in a statement that sanctuary politicians in Illinois refused to honor the ICE detainer and chose to release a violent criminal back onto the streets of their state. Mullin argued that these officials care more about illegal aliens than about cooperating with federal law enforcement.

Mullin's statement frames the decision as a deliberate choice by state officials rather than a administrative oversight. The portion of the statement available for this report does not include any response from Illinois state officials, so the Illinois position is not represented here.

DHS called on Illinois and other sanctuary states to end the practice before any more lives are harmed. The department's position is that releasing detained individuals without coordinating with federal authorities creates a direct public safety risk.

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Shageldi Bashimov Remains at Large After Release

DHS reports that Shageldi Bashimov remains at large following his release from prison in Illinois. The department states that he is now living in the community without federal custody.

According to DHS, Bashimov arrived in the United States as a legal immigrant in March of 2024. He later overstayed his visa, which made him an illegal alien, the department said. The source does not give the specific date of the overstay.

The information provided by DHS does not identify where Bashimov was living after his release from prison. Readers should treat the account as the department's own description of events, since the Illinois response is not included in this report.