Major tech disruptions have impacted aviation, banking and Microsoft services over the past week.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin has suggested that artificial intelligence could be behind a series of tech disruptions in the United States over the last week that have impacted aviation, banking, and Microsoft services.

Mullin told FOX News that a technology expert had suggested that "super intelligence," also known as artificial intelligence, could be responsible for the outages.

Also read DHS chief tells Americans to 'breathe' amid tech outages, insists homeland is 'secure'

"These programs aren't designed to work as fast as is. And so when they put in a program that's able to write codes, and it goes in and it self-fixes itself, as it starts self-fixing itself, it's like doing a change order on a house. When you change one thing in a house, everything else starts changing. That's a ripple effect," he told host Sean Hannity.

Mullen suggested that fast-moving AI technology could overwhelm the older systems, which are unable to keep pace. Last week, core Microsoft 365 services—including Outlook, Copilot, Exchange Online, and Teams—suffered a major global outage, impacting businesses worldwide. On Friday, The Federal Aviation Administration grounded flights across the country for more than four hours after an instability in the agency's legacy equipment disrupted aircraft communications and radar information.

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Some 12,000 flights were cancelled Friday amid the disturbance, with disruption continuing into the weekend. Meanwhile, customers of some of the biggest banks in America—including Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, U.S. Bank, and Capital One—reported outages on Monday. This is a developing story. More to follow.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin has suggested that artificial intelligence could be behind a series of tech disruptions in the United States over the last week that have impacted aviation, banking, and Microsoft services. Mullin told FOX News that a technology expert had suggested that"super intelligence," also known as artificial intelligence, could be responsible for the outages.

"These programs aren't designed to work as fast as is. And so when they put in a program that's able to write codes, and it goes in and it self-fixes itself, as it starts self-fixing itself, it's like doing a change order on a house. When you change one thing in a house, everything else starts changing. That's a ripple effect," he told host Sean Hannity.

Mullen suggested that fast-moving AI technology could overwhelm the older systems, which are unable to keep pace. Meanwhile, customers of some of the biggest banks in America—including Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, U.S. Bank, and Capital One—