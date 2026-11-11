DHS Identifies United Airlines Hijacking Suspect as Twice-Deported Honduran

The Department of Homeland Security confirms Rony Alexander Gomez-Alberto, a twice-deported national from Honduras, was arrested for storming the cockpit on a Newark to New Orleans flight.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued a formal statement on Tuesday identifying the individual accused of attempting to storm the cockpit of a commercial airliner as an illegal alien from Honduras who has been deported from the United States twice previously. The suspect, identified as Rony Alexander Gomez-Alberto, aged 34, was apprehended by law enforcement officials after United Airlines Flight 2174 landed at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport late Monday evening.

Flight Details and Arrest Timeline

The disruptive incident occurred aboard United Airlines Flight 2174, which had departed from Newark approximately 9:30 p.m. prior to landing in Louisiana. Crew members successfully persuaded the 34-year-old passenger to move from the front of the aircraft to the rear cabin section, where he was subsequently detained while the pilots remained secured inside the cockpit. Air traffic control audio recorded a first responder describing the cabin as empty except for the two pilots who were locked in the cockpit during the ordeal.

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The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office took custody of Gomez-Alberto without incident following the safe landing of the aircraft. He was booked at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on charges including communicating false information regarding planned arson and terrorizing. The sheriff's office confirmed that the suspect is currently wanted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

DHS Policy Statement on Illegal Entry

In its public statement provided to Fox News, the Department of Homeland Security emphasized the administration's stance under President Donald Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin. The department explicitly stated that criminal illegal aliens who attempt to hijack airplanes are not welcome in the United States. This declaration underscores the federal government's zero-tolerance approach toward individuals with prior immigration violations engaging in serious criminal acts on U.S. soil.

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Gomez-Alberto's immigration history reveals multiple unauthorized entries into the country. His first illegal entry occurred through New Mexico in 2014, which resulted in his removal from the United States. A second illegal entry followed in 2019, this time through the San Ysidro border crossing in California, leading to an arrest by Border Patrol agents. Although a judge ordered his release from ICE custody in January 2020 pending removal proceedings, he failed to comply with those orders before the recent incident.

Criminal Charges and Legal Proceedings

Federal authorities have listed severe criminal charges against the suspect, including felony bomb threat, felony terroristic threat, and disorderly conduct. These charges reflect the severity of the disruption caused during the flight and the potential danger posed to passengers and crew. The FBI confirmed that the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana will handle the prosecution of these federal offenses.

Currently, Gomez-Alberto is being held without bond as he faces both state and federal legal scrutiny. The Associated Press reported that the jet landed safely following the disruptive incident involving the passenger onboard, and law enforcement officers met the aircraft immediately upon arrival. The case highlights ongoing challenges regarding the management of individuals with repeated immigration violations who commit serious crimes within the country.