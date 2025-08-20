DHS Highlights 'Worst of the Worst' Arrested in DC Crime Crackdown

President Trump's efforts to combat violent crime in Washington, D.C. result in the arrest of numerous individuals with extensive criminal histories, including known gang members

Federal authorities showcased a lineup of alleged criminals apprehended in Washington, D.C. as part of President Trump 's initiative to combat violent crime within the capital city. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released mugshots of individuals deemed the 'worst of the worst', highlighting their extensive criminal histories. These histories include charges ranging from kidnapping and assault to drug trafficking, larceny, and commercialized sexual offenses.

Notably among those arrested were Cristian Salmeron-Osorio and Jossue Garcia-Portillo, identified as members of the notorious MS-13 and 18th Street gangs, respectively. Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin emphasized President Trump's commitment to restoring safety and beauty to Washington, D.C., stating, “President Trump was clear: he will make DC safe and beautiful again. In less than a week, ICE and CBP arrested gang members, kidnappers, drug traffickers, and other violent thugs. We will support the re-establishment of law and order and public safety, so Americans can feel safe in our nation’s capital.”Over the past week, a heightened law enforcement presence has been observed across D.C. with federal agencies including the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement collaborating with the Metropolitan Police Department to conduct patrols and implement arrests. Recent reports indicate that following the deployment of the National Guard and federal law enforcement agents, crime in the district has experienced a notable decline. The D.C. Police Union reports an overall 8% reduction in crime, with a significant 22% decrease in violent crime and a 6% reduction in property crime. Carjackings have plummeted by 83%, robberies have decreased by 46%, and car thefts have fallen by 21%.





13WHAM / 🏆 256. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

President Trump Crime Crackdown Department Of Homeland Security MS-13 18Th Street Gang DC Crime

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Worst of the worst’ arrested in nationwide criminal illegal-alien crackdown: DHSThe Department of Homeland Security is highlighting some of the “worst of the worst' offenders who have been arrested in the agency’s nationwide crackdown on criminal illegals.

Read more »

DHS Highlights ‘Worst of Worst Lineup’ of Arrested Illegal Migrants: 1st Degree Rape of a Child, Indecent Liberties with a ChildSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Read more »

2 men arrested after off-duty Border Patrol agent shot in Manhattan, DHS saysOne of the men is accused of shooting the agent in the arm and face.

Read more »

Old Orchard Beach officer from Jamaica arrested by ICE; police claim error by DHSJon Luke Evans was a recently hired summer reserve police officer in Old Orchard Beach.

Read more »

Old Orchard Beach officer from Jamaica arrested by ICE; police claim error by DHSJon Luke Evans was a recently hired summer reserve police officer in Old Orchard Beach.

Read more »

‘Worst of the worst’ snared: ICE nabs illegal immigrants convicted of horrific crimesICE reveals details of nationwide arrests targeting illegal immigrants convicted of serious crimes, including sex crimes against children and human smuggling.

Read more »