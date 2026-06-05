DHS has only 7 child exploitation analysts, Hawley measure would fund 200 investigators

Sen. Josh Hawley said legislation he promoted with former NFL star Tim Tebow that just passed the Senate will fund 200 new investigators to combat child trafficking nationwide

Rep.

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Waka Flocka Flame: Why I Supported Trump Over Kamala | Tomi Lahren Is FearlessJalen Brunson's NBA Finals HEROICS Expose Emmanuel Acho & Becky Hammon | Don't @ Me w/ Dan DakichCFB has as much of an ethics issue as it does a legal issue | Don't @ Me w/Dan DakichOnline child exploitation is ‘one of the worst evils,’ Tim Tebow says Former NFL quarterback and Tim Tebow Foundation founder Tim Tebow urges SCOTUS to take up sextortion case in effort to keep children safe from social media predators on ‘The Story. ’has just seven forensic analysts dedicated to child exploitation investigations nationwide, according to Sen.

Josh Hawley, R-Mo. , whose proposal to fund 200 additional investigators and analysts is becoming law. The measure, included in the massive $70 billion reconciliation package to fund Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol, which passed Friday, would invest $108.5 million in child trafficking and exploitation enforcement. Hawley's office said it would be the largest federal investment ever made to combat child trafficking.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo. , and former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow. Tebow testified March 3 during Hawley’s Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Counterterrorism on exposing the rampant child trafficking.and a new initiative to coordinate local, state, and federal enforcement," he added.

"This is the biggest surge against child trafficking ever by the federal government. Let’s go rescue these kids.

"During his testimony, Tebow said that 338,000 unique IP addresses have downloaded, shared or distributed child rape images in the United States in a matter of months, but only a select few get investigated. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo. , speaks to reporters in the Senate subway during a vote at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

, on March 12, 2026. , seeks to give Homeland Security Investigations the resources to hire 40 new forensic analysts at the Victim Identification Laboratory at the Child Exploitation Investigations Unit of HSI, as well as 30 new child exploitation investigators at the Victim Identification Laboratory of the Child Exploitation Investigations Unit of HSI.

Additionally, it aims to give HSI the ability to bring on 130 additional forensic analysts and child exploitation investigators, as well as create a dedicated training program in victim identification for federal,LUXURY BLUE-CITY LANDLORDS ACCUSED OF LOOKING THE OTHER WAY AS HIGH-END BUILDINGS TURN INTO CRIME HUBS Senator Josh Hawley, a Republican from Missouri, speaks to reporters in a hallway at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. , on Monday, June 2, 2025.





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