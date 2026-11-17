An OnlyFans model who is in detention waiting to be deported has a lengthy history of coming to the US illegally — and was first booted seven years ago, Homeland Security told The Post on Tue…

Dijkmans’ family said they don’t understand why she was nabbed and being kept in “extremely unsanitary” conditions inside the notorious New Jersey lockup –– but the Department of Homeland Security revealed it is not the first time she has landed in trouble with immigration officials.

“In March 2019, U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrested Dijkmans and she was removed from the country after attempting to illegally enter through George Bush Intercontinental Airport,” a DHS spokesperson said. Vera Dijkmans, a Dutch model and influencer, was arrested for living in the United States illegally. Even so, Dijkmans was “lawfully allowed to enter the country with permission to stay for a temporary period” in August 2024, the department said.

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“To be clear, a pending application does not confer legal status in the United States. ”Jam Press/@veradijkmans The model was again placed in removal proceedings on Aug. 11 last year, and this May “an immigration judge issued her a final order of removal after failing to show up for her immigration hearing” ahead of her recent arrest.

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“She received due process and will remain in ICE custody pending removal,” the department spokesperson said. Jam Press/@veradijkmansVera Dijkmans, a Dutch model and influencer, was arrested for living in the United States illegally. Jam Press/@veradijkmans