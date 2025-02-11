DHS Fires Four Employees Over Unauthorized $59 Million Migrant Hotel Payment

The Department of Homeland Security terminated four employees for bypassing leadership and authorizing a $59 million payment to hotels in New York City to house migrants. The firings follow Elon Musk's allegations that FEMA sent the funds to luxury hotels for undocumented migrants, violating the law and President's executive order. Secretary Kristi Noem called for a complete overhaul of FEMA.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the termination of four employees for allegedly circumventing leadership and authorizing an unauthorized payment of $59 million to hotels in New York City for housing migrants. This action follows a public statement by Elon Musk on X, formerly known as Twitter, who alleged that FEMA sent the funds to luxury hotels for undocumented migrants, violating the law and President's executive order.

Musk asserted that the money, intended for American disaster relief, was instead diverted to high-end accommodations for undocumented immigrants, vowing a demand for the funds to be returned. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem called for a complete overhaul of FEMA, stating the agency needs to be dismantled and restructured. This controversy stems from previous incidents during former President Biden's administration, where FEMA faced criticism for allocating funds to undocumented immigrants while lacking sufficient resources to assist Hurricane Helene victims. While Speaker Mike Johnson clarified that emergency relief funding is distinct from FEMA's immigration-related allocations, he emphasized that the agency should not be involved in funding the border crisis.FEMA collaborates with Customs and Border Control (CBP) and administers funds to the Shelter and Services Program (SSP), a government initiative providing assistance and housing for undocumented immigrants released into the United States. A spokesperson for New York City Hall confirmed receiving funds, allocated by the Biden administration, over the past week to support and house undocumented immigrants. Of the $59.3 million, $19 million was earmarked for direct hotel costs, while the remainder covered services like food and security. The city asserted these funds were not part of a disaster relief grant. Representative Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., praised the DHS firings as long overdue, criticizing both the Biden administration and New York City's sanctuary status for allocating taxpayer money to provide housing, clothing, food, education, and healthcare to undocumented immigrants, including criminal aliens. He urged a halt to these practices, stating they incentivize cities like New York to continue this unsustainable approach. DHS previously assured Fox News Digital that those responsible for the unauthorized payment would be held accountable.





FoxNews

Department Of Homeland Security FEMA Migrant Housing Illegal Immigration Elon Musk Kristi Noem New York City FEMA Funding Border Crisis

