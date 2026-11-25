Department of Homeland Security confirms Alexander Florentino was released seven times in 2026 despite ICE detainers before the murder of Jin Yu in New York.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, Alexander Florentino, the suspect accused of murdering and sexually assaulting 62-year-old Jin Yu in New York, was released from custody multiple times prior to the deadly attack. The New York Police Department arrested the 25-year-old man in connection with Yu's death, revealing that federal immigration authorities had issued detainers for him on five separate occasions without success.

Immigration Enforcement and Release Timeline

Federal agencies identified the suspect as Alex Alender Florentino-Maldanado, a Honduran national who entered the United States illegally in March 2022 under the Biden administration. The Department of Homeland Security stated that he was initially deported to Mexico and later re-entered the country at an unknown date and location. In 2026 alone, he was released from custody seven times, with five of those releases occurring despite active Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainers.

Also read Alexander Florentino Charged With Murder After 38 Arrests in NYC Chinatown Killing

Acting ICE Director David J. Venturella emphasized that the New York Police Department allowed the 25-year-old criminal to go free on seven occasions. Two of those releases happened before ICE could even lodge an immigration detainer against him. Venturella personally asked the state of New York to hold the suspect at Rikers Island rather than setting him free to potentially victimize more New Yorkers.

Stakeholder Criticism and Political Pressure

DHS spokesperson Mullin described the situation as an absolute disgrace, blaming New York sanctuary politicians for refusing to honor ICE detainers five times. Mullin stated that each time the dangerous illegal alien was released, he committed additional crimes and is now charged with murder, strangulation, sexual assault, and other hideous crimes. The spokesperson argued that sanctuary policies directly enabled the suspect to terrorize Americans.

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Mullin issued a direct challenge to Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Zohran Mamdani. The statement demanded that these leaders end reckless sanctuary policies and commit to turning the criminal over to ICE custody so he cannot harm anyone else. The agency detailed that the NYPD ignored five detainers since the beginning of 2026 before the fatal incident occurred.

Criminal History and Arrest Records

The Department of Homeland Security provided a detailed chronology of arrests made by the New York Police Department throughout 2026. On January 26, officers arrested him for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal nuisance, and false personation. He was arrested again on March 18 for false personation and general violations of railroad laws.

Further arrests occurred on June 10 for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and unauthorized sale of certain mass transportation services. On September 2, he was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment, fifth-degree arson, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and public lewdness. These records illustrate a pattern of repeated legal infractions prior to the murder.

Incident Details and Investigation Update

Police responded to the scene on Friday shortly before 3:30 p.m., where they found Jin Yu unconscious and unresponsive with trauma to her face and neck. She was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue but was later pronounced dead. Officers also discovered her 66-year-old male roommate with a laceration to the right side of his face. He reported being hit over the head with a glass bottle and was listed in stable condition after EMS transport.

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Investigative records show the suspect was arrested twice in November. On November 11, charges included fifth-degree criminal possession of cocaine, petit larceny, and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. On November 18, the day before Yu was killed, he was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, petit larceny, and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. DHS noted he was released before ICE lodged a detainer for this final November arrest.