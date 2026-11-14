DHS Denies Allegations Against ICE Officer Markell Wallace

The Department of Homeland Security rejects claims that ICE agent Markell Wallace assaulted Lebanese detainee Rahaf Ali Almerhij at El Valle Facility. Details on the sworn declaration and investigation follow.

The Department of Homeland Security has firmly rejected serious misconduct allegations involving an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer at a Texas detention center. Rahaf Ali Almerhij, a 21-year-old Lebanese woman detained at the El Valle Facility in Raymondville, Texas, accused ICE deportation officer Markell Wallace of sexual assault and extortion.

Core Details of the Assault Allegations

Almerhij, who also goes by the name Lucy Wise, provided a sworn declaration to the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General detailing the incident. She alleges that Officer Wallace took her into an isolated, self-locking room at the facility in Raymondville, Texas. There, she claims he touched her sexually without consent while she was a detained migrant.

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She states that Wallace propositioned her for sex in exchange for helping her obtain a green card. According to her account, he explicitly told her that he would provide her with immigration status benefits if she complied with his sexual demands.

Almerhij alleges that Wallace threatened her husband, Sam Wise, with imprisonment and deportation if she refused his advances. She claims he dismissed her husband as powerless, stating that he was too old to stop the officer.

The alleged incident occurred after her former attorney withdrew from her immigration case in April 2026. She says Wallace called her in to discuss her case ahead of an interview with other investigators before leading her to the isolated room inside the El Valle Detention Facility.

In her sworn declaration, she describes a room with a small table where she and Wallace were alone. She noted there was no visible security camera and that she felt unable to refuse his requests due to his influence over her release and medical care.

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Stakeholder Positions and Official Responses

The Department of Homeland Security spokesperson categorically labeled the allegations of misconduct at the El Valle Detention Facility as false. The agency emphasized that any incidents of misconduct are treated with utmost seriousness and are investigated thoroughly when substantiated.

ICE records obtained by Newsweek identify Wallace as a deportation officer with Enforcement and Removal Operations at the Harlingen Field Office. Two independent sources confirmed that Wallace was employed by the agency at the time of the alleged events.

When Newsweek approached the Department of Homeland Security with the officer's identity, the department refused to confirm or deny any attempts to identify its law enforcement officers. They argued that publicizing officers' identities poses a serious risk to their lives and the lives of their families.

Newsweek contacted Wallace directly by telephone. He answered the call, identified himself as the friendly neighborhood ICE agent, and confirmed his identity. When the reporter began asking specific questions about Almerhij's allegations, Wallace ended the call immediately without further comment.

On November 5, Newsweek emailed Wallace a detailed list of questions regarding the allegations. He did not respond to the written inquiries, leaving his direct defense of his actions absent from the public record.

Real-World Impact on Detainees and Families

Almerhij's husband, Sam Wise, expressed deep heartbreak and anger upon learning of the alleged assault. He stated that he first learned about the incident in late August 2026, months after his wife had left ICE custody. He discovered the truth through a friend to whom Almerhij had confided.

Wise explained that Almerhij kept the incident secret because she feared being blamed or shamed. He noted that in their culture, women who are sexually assaulted can face severe stigma and even violence in the name of honor.

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Almerhij did not disclose the full sexual assault allegation in her initial complaints while she was detained. She only revealed the details after her release, citing the trauma and fear that had prevented her from speaking out earlier.

Border Patrol arrested Almerhij near the Rio Grande Valley on February 19, 2026. The agency claims she entered the United States illegally from Montreal in August 2024. Her family disputes this characterization, stating she was attending Texas A&M University and pursuing a nursing degree.

Her husband added that she was employed as the general manager at his dental clinic, indicating a stable professional life before her detention. Almerhij told Newsweek that she feels her entire life has been destroyed and that she has stopped interacting with others due to the trauma.

The allegations have not been independently verified by Newsweek. The account is based entirely on Almerhij's interview and her sworn declaration provided to the Office of Inspector General. The Department of Homeland Security maintains that all such claims are false and subject to rigorous internal review.

The case highlights the complex power dynamics between detainees and immigration officers within the U.S. detention system. Almerhij claims Wallace used his position to pressure her, suggesting he could secure her release and offering a green card in exchange for sexual favors.

She alleges that Wallace gave her his personal phone number and offered to travel to Mexico if she changed her mind about his proposal. This alleged outreach suggests an attempt to continue the harassment outside the confines of the detention facility.

The Department of Homeland Security continues to oversee the El Valle Detention Facility in Raymondville, Texas. Any substantiated findings of misconduct could lead to appropriate disciplinary action against the officer involved.

For now, the allegations remain a matter of public record and internal investigation. The case underscores the vulnerability of individuals in immigration custody and the critical importance of independent oversight mechanisms like the Office of Inspector General.