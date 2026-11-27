The Department of Homeland Security confirms four of seven suspects in a South Carolina human trafficking case are illegal migrants from China. The investigation targets a restaurant operation forcing workers into labor.

The Department of Homeland Security has officially confirmed that four out of the seven suspects arrested in a major human trafficking investigation in South Carolina are illegal migrants from China. This confirmation solidifies the federal government's involvement in a case that began as a local law enforcement probe into labor exploitation.

Details of the Human Trafficking Investigation

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office reported that seven individuals were arrested following a months-long investigation centered on the Imperial Grill, a restaurant located in Anderson, South Carolina. The operation was conducted in partnership with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and federal agents from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

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The suspects identified in the case include Yun Fei Ni and Hui Jiang, who are the co-owners of the Imperial Grill. The other five individuals charged are Xiao Shan Zheng, Xuehua Jiang, Yun Mei Zhang, Ren Guiying, and Bi Juan Ni, all of whom are Chinese nationals. Investigators allege that these individuals conspired to recruit, transport, and harbor people for the purpose of forced labor at the establishment.

Mechanics of the Forced Labor Scheme

Investigators stated that the suspects routinely transported approximately a dozen workers between the restaurant and private homes owned by the restaurant owners. The accused owners forced these migrants to work ten to twelve hours a day, six days a week, under conditions that amounted to severe exploitation.

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A critical component of the trafficking scheme involved the concealment of the victims from official records. Investigators noted that the names of the trafficked employees did not appear on the legal payroll documents for the business, effectively hiding their employment and rights violations from public and regulatory scrutiny.

Surveillance data revealed that the lives of the workers were tightly controlled by the suspects. The migrants had very little freedom of movement, being largely confined to their dwellings and the restaurant premises, which prevented them from seeking help or escaping the abusive conditions.

Stakeholder Positions and Federal Involvement

The involvement of the Department of Homeland Security highlights the federal interest in combating cross-border human trafficking networks. By confirming the status of four suspects as illegal migrants, federal authorities underscore the intersection of immigration enforcement and labor rights protections in these complex criminal cases.

The charges maintain that the suspects engaged in a conspiracy to recruit and transport individuals specifically for the purpose of forced labor. This legal framework allows prosecutors to target the entire network of facilitators, including the co-owners and other key participants, rather than just the direct perpetrators of physical abuse.

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Broader Context and Future Legal Steps

This case in South Carolina emerges shortly after a significant law enforcement action in Texas that resulted in fifty-six arrests. The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office in Texas announced in early August that Operation Red Card led to these arrests, with ten suspects accused of attempting to meet minors for sexual purposes.

While the specific legal proceedings for the South Carolina suspects are ongoing, the confirmation of their identities and the details of their alleged actions provide a clear picture of the operation. Authorities continue to monitor the situation as the judicial process unfolds, ensuring that justice is served for the victims involved in this exploitation ring.