More than 7 in 10 individuals detained in ICE jails have no criminal record.

Federal agents walk near the scene where a man was shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer in New York on October 8, 2026.

On Thursday, the Department of Homeland Security announced that Immigration and Customs Enforcement “broke the record for the highest number of deportations and arrests in any fiscal year. ”DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin gleefully celebrated the numbers. The numbers were announced just over a week after the midterm elections, in which millions of Americans voted against Republican policies, including many who indicated they were troubled by the Trump administration’s mass deportations.

Also read Twice-deported United cockpit suspect granted asylum after transgender persecution claim: DHS

Indeed, in one exit poll, Even President Donald Trump himself acknowledged in a post-midterm interview that his positions on immigration may have hurt him and his party in the elections,the department has often targeted people living legally in the U.S. or asylum seekers who have little or no criminal background. Indeed, an assessment by TRAC Immigration finds thatunder deplorable conditions.

Perhaps the most infamous example is the detention of 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos, who was abducted after returning home from school and sent to a prison in Texas, Other prisons have had torturous conditions — at a Florida-based prison nicknamed “Alligator Alcatraz,” for example, guards beat immigrants imprisoned there for merely requesting access to phones. Detainees were alsoDHS’s human rights violations, lack of respect for due process, and medical neglect have resulted in dozens of deaths ofDuring Trump’s second term, immigrants have frequently been deported to countries where they face immediate danger.

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Many individuals have been Immigrant advocates have criticized the Trump administration’s actions, noting that they aren’t just harmful to immigrants living in the U.S. but to all Americans.

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