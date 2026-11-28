The Department of Homeland Security accused California sanctuary politicians of endangering federal agents after bodycam footage showed Long Beach police withdrawing from an Oct. 17 ICE arrest as rioters trapped federal vehicles. DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said local police were ordered to stand down, leaving ICE officers to fend for themselves.

The Department of Homeland Security is accusing California sanctuary politicians of putting federal agents in danger after bodycam footage captured a Long Beach police officer leaving federal immigration agents surrounded by an angry mob and telling them, you guys are on your own.

The confrontation unfolded Oct. 17 when Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers moved in to arrest a Mexican national in Long Beach whose criminal history includes a felony domestic violence charge, according to DHS. Local police had previously refused to hold the suspect on an ICE detainer. During the arrest, rioters blocked exits with cars and trash cans to trap federal vehicles.

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ICE Officers Abandoned by Local Police

ICE officers arrested two people for damaging government vehicles before one escaped when another rioter yanked open the door of the vehicle holding her. In bodycam footage released by the Long Beach Police Department, a Long Beach officer walks up to federal agents and tells them local police are leaving. We're being ordered to pull out. So you guys are going to be on your own, the officer says, adding that the order came from his watch commander.

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I'm sure you're used to it. Good luck. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin condemned the withdrawal in a statement. The footage of what happened to our ICE officers in California is truly disturbing, Mullin said.

As they were surrounded by an angry mob and being harassed and obstructed just for doing their job and going after dangerous criminals, the local police in Long Beach, California, were ordered to stand down and stop assisting them, leaving them to fend for themselves. Mullin tied the incident directly to sanctuary policies. This is the end goal of the hateful rhetoric from sanctuary politicians in California and across the country, he said.

They want to see our ICE officers harmed in the line of duty, or worse. LBPD said in an earlier statement that officers responded to an emergency call from ICE regarding vehicle vandalism and a detainee needing medical attention. Police said debris blocked the roadway, forcing officers to drive a bleeding, handcuffed detainee to a nearby fire station, where police removed his handcuffs so paramedics could take him to a hospital.

Long Beach Police Defend Their Actions

After LBPD left the scene, some ICE agents followed officers into a secure police station parking lot and were ordered to leave. Police said agents were told they could call dispatch if they wanted an officer to respond and take a vandalism report. Long Beach Police Chief Wally Hebeish defended his officers' actions in response to a Fox News Digital inquiry, pointing back to his Nov. 19 statement releasing the bodycam footage.

As my previous statement indicated, our primary role was to ensure the safety of everyone on scene, which is exactly what our police officers did, Hebeish said. When responding to calls of this nature, officers work to mitigate any immediate public safety threat, after which they return to standard service while maintaining heightened situational awareness in the general area, Hebeish said.

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LBPD also defended its response by pointing to California's sanctuary law, saying local officers do not enforce civil immigration laws or take part in federal immigration operations, though they cannot legally obstruct or interfere with federal enforcement operations. Mullin praised ICE agents and reiterated the administration's support. But even despite all the attacks, the patriots of ICE are committed to doing their duty and protecting the American people, Mullin said.

DHS Highlights Violent Immigrant Cases

The Trump Administration will always stand with our ICE officers, and will never apologize for putting the safety of the American people first. In its Wednesday release, DHS also pointed to nearly two dozen recent arrests and detainers involving illegal immigrants licensed or released in California who were accused of violent crimes and fatal crashes across the country. Among them was Jose Luis Rosales Ayala, an illegal immigrant from El Salvador and MS-13 gang member arrested in California this month.

He is wanted internationally for homicide, extortion and drug trafficking. DHS also highlighted Mario Jesus Valdez-Flores, a five-time deported illegal immigrant from Mexico arrested in California in October. His criminal record includes a narcotics trafficking conviction and prior arrests for first-degree robbery and assault with a deadly weapon. Federal officials further cited Axel Eduardo Chavez-Marroquin, an illegal immigrant from El Salvador arrested in July for allegedly murdering a veteran in Utah.

California authorities twice released him following domestic violence arrests despite ICE detainers.