Dhar Mann Studios debuts five vertical drama series on Holywater Tech's My Drama platform starting November 25, blending emotional storytelling with mobile-first viewing.

Dhar Mann Studios is expanding its content reach by launching five new series on Holywater Tech's My Drama platform beginning November 25. Early access for subscribers starts earlier on November 18. This strategic partnership marks a significant shift in how Mann delivers narrative content, moving beyond traditional web uploads to structured television-style releases on a dedicated streaming service.

Launch Schedule and Vertical Format Strategy

The initial five series will debut simultaneously on November 25, covering genres including romance, action, suspense, and music-driven drama. These titles are developed specifically for vertical viewing, designed to be consumed on mobile devices. The subsequent four titles will roll out weekly through December 22, creating a sustained programming block for the platform.

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Dhar Mann, the 42-year-old creator and Head of Film and TV at Dhar Mann Studios, emphasizes his deep involvement in the creative direction. He oversees the storytelling approach, emotional tone, and audience takeaways. Mann explains that the appeal of vertical dramas lies in their ability to quickly invest viewers in a story through a smartphone screen. He notes that even short episodes can deliver significant emotional impact, aligning with evolving viewing habits.

Core Themes of Trust and Emotional Resilience

Mann describes the romance genre as particularly exciting because it allows for deep exploration of trust, heartbreak, forgiveness, and second chances. These are core themes that Dhar Mann Studios has always prioritized. The vertical format provides a new avenue to explore these universal human experiences. The content aims to resonate with viewers by highlighting emotional struggles and eventual redemption.

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The collaboration with Fox Entertainment and Holywater Tech reflects a broader industry shift. Mann states that the goal is to meet audiences where they are, adapting to how people consume media today. The short episode format acknowledges that viewers may only have a few minutes to spare, yet still desire meaningful emotional engagement. This approach seeks to influence how Hollywood tells stories in the mobile age.

Inspiration from Personal Hardships and Parenthood

Mann's storytelling philosophy is deeply rooted in his personal history. He gained an online following more than a decade ago while sharing videos during the lowest point of his life. He reflects that these hardships made him a better storyteller and continue to shape the narratives he creates today. He connects with characters who feel alone and misunderstood, drawing from his own past struggles.

That period taught Mann to take responsibility for his own choices. Consequently, his stories focus on what characters actually do to change their circumstances. He wants audiences to believe that characters have earned their second chances. Mann notes that this experience gave him more empathy, reminding him that everyone carries unseen burdens. He wants his stories to show that a person's hardest chapter does not have to be their last.

Balancing his professional life, Mann is also navigating parenthood as a father of three daughters. He shares that having daughters has made him more emotional and open to different perspectives. He thinks about the messages his children will receive regarding their value and how they should be treated. This paternal role influences how he creates female leads who have a voice and make their own choices.

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Direct Audience Feedback and Future Programming

A key advantage for Dhar Mann Studios is its direct relationship with its audience. Mann states that viewers tell the company what they love and when content does not connect. The community had been asking the studio to explore vertical dramas, and Mann learned that many were already watching such shows regularly. This direct feedback loop validates the move to the Holywater Tech platform.

The audience has helped build the company, making it essential to listen to their desires. Mann notes that viewers are open to seeing the studio try different kinds of stories in new formats. The excitement comes from realizing how much the community connects with the emotion and lessons in these stories. This feedback suggests a strong market for continued innovation in vertical storytelling. The fall TV schedule also features other major premieres, but this launch stands out for its mobile-first intent.

Fox has released details regarding its midseason 2027 TV schedule, confirming that existing shows will return to their usual time slots after the holidays. Best Medicine will have a reduced 14-episode order this season, paving the way for new programming structures. While Mann's project is distinct from the Fox broadcast schedule, it aligns with the broader trend of adapting to niche viewing platforms. The December 22 completion date for the new series marks the end of this initial vertical drama push.