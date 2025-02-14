DFW Theater Scene Thrives in February with Diverse and Engaging Productions

The Dallas-Fort Worth theater scene is buzzing with activity in February, featuring a diverse range of productions by both established and emerging companies. From classic immigration stories to avant-garde musical comedies, the second half of the season offers something for everyone. The abundance of productions, the focus on original works, and the support for young artists highlight the vibrant and creative nature of the DFW theater community.

The second half of the D-FW theater season is in full swing, with nearly all of the area's 20 or so professional companies putting on shows in February. This abundance of productions might surprise those unfamiliar with the creative wealth of North Texas' stage scene, where American regional theater was born almost 80 years ago when Margo Jones founded Theatre ’47 in Fair Park.

David Lozano, executive artistic director of Cara Mía Theatre Company, sees the abundance of productions as a testament to the creative spirit of the local theater community. Cara Mía is reviving its classic immigration story, (through Feb. 23), a collaboration with Mexico City’s Laboratorio de la Máscara, at a time when the issue is at the top of the news. Lozano believes that the flourishing of creative endeavors is a sign of the health of the theater community despite the challenges of funding and staffing. Teatro Dallas, the other resident company at the city’s Latino Cultural Center, is giving three young directors a chance to develop their talents with its second (Feb. 14-March 1). Gabriel Scampini, Lauren Secrest and Gerald Taylor II selected plays they think deserve to be seen and are being mentored by veteran directors Christie Vela, Sasha Maya Ada and Lauren LeBlanc. These opportunities for emerging artists are a hallmark of the D-FW theater scene, according to Tina Parker, co-artistic director of Kitchen Dog Theater. Kitchen Dog is spending a second season on the road as it performs its production of Will Eno’s existential (through Feb. 23), about a man contemplating the end of his life, in an Exposition Park studio loft. It stars Christopher Carlos, the company’s other co-artistic director, in his first stage appearance in more than six years.February is a popular slot for productions, with audiences returning from holiday breaks and seeking out cultural experiences around Valentine's Day. This surge in activity highlights the vibrancy of the D-FW theater scene, with a diverse range of material on offer. Across the street from Kitchen Dog’s unconventional space, Ochre House Theater is meeting most of Parker’s criteria under the artistic direction of Dallas theater pioneer Matthew Posey. The avant-garde troupe only puts on plays written by Posey and other members of his company, featuring mostly the same group of regulars. Ochre House's current production, (through March 1), is a dark musical comedy about the film industry, set in the 1960s amid a troubled relationship between a movie star and her studio-executive husband. The prominence of original works by local playwrights like Grammer and Posey reflects the strong sense of community and artistic innovation within the D-FW theater scene. Local theater artists also have found a home in the AT&T Performing Arts Center’s Elevator Project series. This series, which showcases a variety of short-form plays, provides a platform for emerging and established artists alike. The focus on hyperlocal content is evident in the work of playwrights like Lyle, whose student, Parker Gray, is now the executive director of Second Thought Theatre and one of the busiest actors in town.





