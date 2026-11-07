DFSA White Paper on Scaling Tokenization Includes BlackRock and Standard Chartered

The Dubai Financial Services Authority releases a white paper on scaling tokenized financial assets, featuring contributions from BlackRock, Standard Chartered, and Robinhood leaders.

The Dubai Financial Services Authority ( DFSA) has published a significant white paper titled 'Scaling Tokenization: The Road Ahead,' featuring insights from top executives at BlackRock, Standard Chartered, and Robinhood. This collaborative document explores the regulatory and operational frameworks necessary to support the responsible expansion of tokenized financial assets within the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

Key Contributors and Institutional Support

The publication brings together a diverse group of industry leaders to address the complexities of integrating digital assets into traditional finance. Merrick contributed his analysis to the paper, working alongside Tony Ashraf, who serves as Managing Director and Head of Digital Assets for the Middle East and Africa region at BlackRock. The collaborative effort also included Coy Garrison, Senior Director and Deputy General Counsel for Crypto at Robinhood, and René Michau, Global Head of Digital Asset Advisory at Standard Chartered.

Also read US Army Develops MALET Kit to Deploy Standard Mortar Rounds from Drones

Additional expert contributions came from Henson Orser, the Founder and Chief Executive at Soter Insure, and Herman Schueller, Director of Innovation and Technology Risk Supervision at the DFSA. This collective expertise underscores the high-level interest from major financial institutions in understanding how tokenization can be scaled responsibly without compromising regulatory integrity or market stability.

On-Chain Utility and Collateral Mechanisms

A central theme of the white paper is the evolving utility of tokenized traditional assets beyond simple ownership representation. Merrick emphasized that the transformative shift is not merely about Money Market Funds and tokenized treasuries accumulating Assets Under Management. Instead, the critical development lies in their function as on-chain collateral for repo and margin lending transactions, which eliminates the need to redeem assets for cash first.

Advertisement

This mechanism is particularly significant given that repo markets currently facilitate trillions of dollars in daily transactions. By enabling tokenized assets to serve as efficient collateral, the financial system can achieve greater liquidity and reduced settlement risks. Merrick highlighted this specific use case as a primary driver for the potential massive growth in tokenization over the next 12 months, predicting that a significant proportion of this expansion will occur on-chain.

Market Forecasts and Global Projections

The potential scale of this financial innovation is supported by varying but substantial market forecasts. The Citi Institute projects that the global market for tokenized financial assets could reach $5.5 trillion by 2030 under its base case scenario. This projection suggests a steady but impactful integration of digital assets into the broader economy over the next six years.

Another estimate from a paper authored by Standard Chartered and Synpulse offers a more ambitious outlook. Their analysis suggests that demand for tokenized assets could surge to $30.1 trillion by 2034. These divergent projections highlight the uncertainty surrounding the speed of adoption but confirm the long-term belief among financial experts that tokenization will fundamentally alter the structure of global markets.

Strategic Implications for the DIFC

The focus on the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) in this white paper indicates a strategic effort to position the region as a hub for digital asset innovation. By aligning with global leaders like BlackRock and Standard Chartered, the DFSA aims to create a regulatory environment that balances innovation with investor protection. The document considers the specific conditions required to support market infrastructure that can handle the increased volume and complexity of tokenized assets.

Advertisement

The inclusion of perspectives from insurance technology and risk supervision further suggests a comprehensive approach to managing the risks associated with this new asset class. As the financial ecosystem continues to evolve, the insights provided in this white paper will likely serve as a reference point for policymakers and practitioners seeking to navigate the transition toward a more tokenized global economy.