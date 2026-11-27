Expert DFS lineup advice for Week 12 featuring C.J. Stroud, Kirk Cousins, and Derrick Henry. Analyze snap shares, matchups, and scoring potential to dominate GPP tournaments with high-upside picks.

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud and wide receiver Nico Collins headline the Week 12 NFL Sunday slate as premier Grand Prix Tournament options for fantasy football participants.

Stroud faces a Baltimore Ravens defense that has surrendered 29.2 points per game over six consecutive losses, creating a high-upside environment for the Texans' offense.

Also read Jaguars WR Parker Washington Out vs Titans With Shoulder Injury, Week to Week

Collins targets the Ravens secondary which ranks 25th in receiving yards allowed, offering significant after-the-catch physicality for managers seeking volume.

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry enters Week 12 with a perfect touchdown record, reaching the end zone in all eleven of the team's contests this season.

Henry ranks second among NFL running backs in rushing touchdowns and third in total carries, providing a stable floor with 100-plus yards and multiple scores in any given game.

The Houston Texans defense currently ranks 15th for touchdowns allowed to running backs, a matchup that typically favors Henry's massive workload and goal-line usage.

However, Henry has been placed in concussion protocol, which could alter the Ravens' offensive strategy and potentially open opportunities for teammates like Justice Hill.

Justice Hill emerges as a critical salary-saver and safety valve if Henry cannot play, given his role as a checkdown option in the Ravens' passing attack.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins prepares to face one of his former franchises in the Atlanta Falcons after a recent dismal performance against the San Francisco 49ers.

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Cousins operates within head coach Kevin O'Connell's quarterback-friendly system, which provides a massive ceiling despite his non-existent rushing floor.

He has recorded three touchdown passes in four games this season, proving his ability to break slates against struggling defenses like the 3-7 Falcons.

The Falcons give up the eighth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks, creating an ideal bounce-back spot for Cousins and his veteran accuracy.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten has earned the bulk of the workload in a backfield he previously dominated with 29 touches against the Tennessee Titans.

Tuten faces the Titans in a repeat matchup where he gained 113 yards from scrimmage, though managers must verify his ankle and foot injury status before game time.

His dual-threat ability makes him a high-value play in Points Per Reception formats, especially if he can stay on the field against a vulnerable Titans secondary.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel offers elite efficiency on limited touches, averaging just 3.9 targets and two rushing attempts per game in 2026.

Samuel delivered a standout performance in Week 10 with 109 yards and two touchdowns on only six touches against Dallas, demonstrating his explosive potential.

He faces a Seattle defense that previously held him to 2.5 fantasy points in Week 5, offering a chance to bounce back with high-impact yards per touch.

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange targets a Titans defense that allows the sixth most receiving fantasy points per game to tight ends.

Strange scored a touchdown in their previous meeting, and with Parker Washington ruled out, his target share should increase significantly.

Tight end Isaiah Likely of the New York Giants exploits a Colts defense that ranks 26th in red-zone touchdown percentage allowed.

Likely has a high probability of scoring if the Giants get inside the 20-yard line, leveraging his vertical stretching ability against soft zone coverage.

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Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Myers becomes Trevor Lawrence's most trusted option with Parker Washington sidelined, ranking among the top players in points-per-dollar.

Meyers averages 12.0 points per contest on DraftKings, offering immense value against a mediocre Titans defense that can be exploited for cheap salary relief.

The Ravens offense has struggled to move the ball through the air, making Justice Hill's pass-catching role increasingly vital as a reliability factor.

Hill should rack up plenty of yards after the catch if the Ravens find themselves playing from behind, aligning with their current one-dimensional tendencies.

Week 12 presents a landscape of high volatility where standard strategies relying solely on base volume may fall short for DFS competitors.

Participants must analyze snap shares and red-zone usage closely, as teams like the Texans, Vikings, and Ravens offer distinct paths to high fantasy scores.

The disparity between Houston's offensive efficiency and Baltimore's recent defensive collapse creates a prime spot for a fantasy explosion via Stroud and Collins.

Fantasy analysts urge managers not to abandon Cousins despite his last outing, as the Falcons' defensive vulnerabilities provide a clear path to redemption.

Henry's potential absence due to concussion protocol adds a layer of risk but also highlights Hill as a key differential play in tournament lineups.

Tuten's injury status remains a critical variable, as his ankle and foot issues could impact his availability against a Titans team he has historically dominated.

Samuel's efficiency against Seattle contrasts sharply with his recent suppressions, making him a compelling target for managers seeking specific defensive mismatches.

The combination of elite quarterback play and powerful running back workloads defines the strategic landscape for this particular weekend of NFL action.

Managers who can effectively balance high-cost stars like Stroud with value plays like Meyers and Hill will be best positioned to climb tournament leaderboards.

The underlying metrics of volume and opportunity remain the most reliable indicators for success in these large GPP tournaments this week.