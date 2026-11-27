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Dez Bryant goes off on Cowboys in NSFW rant after implosion vs. Eagles: ‘Get everybody the f–k out’
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Dez Bryant didn’t hold back after watching his former Cowboys team author that largest Thanksgiving collapse in NFL history.
“Jerry, Jerry, Jerry, everybody got to get the f–k up out of here,” Bryant, who played eight years on Dallas from 2010-2017,. “F–k that. That’s completely unacceptable.
That is unacceptable. F–k that “Get everybody the f–k up out of here. Fire everybody. Fire’m all.
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F–k it. Fire’m, get everybody the f–k out. F–k that. Fire everybody.
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