Dez Bryant defends Jaxson Dart's Trump introduction, says he doesn't understand 'the hate' from critics

Dez Bryant says he doesn't understand the hate Jaxson Dart received for introducing President Trump, calling politics a difficult topic for sports players.

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, took to social media himself to say he doesn’t get"the hate" Dart got for introducing Trump at a rally last week.

"I really don’t understand the hate Jaxon Dart got for introducing President Trump. Good or bad..if you support Trump or not..you’re in a lose lose situation," Bryant wrote on X."Politics and religion are difficult for sports. Folks have the right to believe in whatever the f--- they want. Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant runs with the football during an NFL game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Oct. 19.

"I don’t know.. I just live by a code.. As long as it’s not interfering with my s---..do whatever you want because you’ve got to take whatever you’re on up with God. I’m too much of a sinner to be judgmental and political.

" Dart, Carter, head coach John Harbaugh and backup quarterback Jameis Winston all spoke on the situation Friday, with Dart and Carter embracing as they switched spots at the podium. The Giants wanted to showcase there was no animosity in the locker room, but both Dart and Carter held their ground on their stance.

SUPER BOWL CHAMPION JOE THEISMANN WEIGHS IMPACT OF JAXSON DART-ABDUL CARTER TRUMP CONTROVERSY ON LOCKER ROOM "Some things are bigger than football, and this is one of those things," Carter told reporters at the team’s practice facility in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

"Jaxson is one of our leaders. He's the face of our franchise. He not only represents himself and what he does, but he represents all of us, and that goes for anybody who wears a Giants uniform.

"But if he chooses to align himself with a man like President Trump, it's my responsibility based on what I believe or what I stand on, to not only show my teammates that I'm against that, but to show the world. " Dart prefaced his time with reporters saying he prepared a statement and was hoping to talk football moving forward.

"This was a unique opportunity, you know, being asked and given the opportunity to introduce the President of the United States," Dart said. "My thinking was pretty simple in the fact of, you know, I've always loved this country. I have extended family members who have fought wars.

I have two uncles who have retired from the New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart practices before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Dec. 21, 2025. Abdul Carter of the New York Giants looks on from the field prior to an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Oct. 9, 2025.

"So, the President position has always been a position that I've well respected, regardless of political affiliation, regardless of political party and, you know, my intentions were just that. " Carter added that, while he believes he needed to speak up,"it doesn’t mean that me and Jaxson hate each other or we have beef. " He pointed out how they sit next to each other every day during team meetings, where they talk all the time. Dart added:"We just talked.

You know, me and Abdul came here at the same time. We shared a lot of very similar experiences. We've experienced adversity through a season and had to have each other's backs and that's exactly what we continued to do today. …Me and him are one of the closer guys on the team with each other.

So, you know, we've had a lot of conversations. And he's my brother, I know that I'm a brother to him, and, at the end of the day, we want to be the best people and players for each other.

" Winston, who serves as the wise veteran voice in the locker room as well as a solid backup option at quarterback, said he was"proud" of both Dart and Carter for talking with each other as well as reporters. New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart greets President Donald Trump during a Fighting For American Workers event in Suffern, N.Y. , on May 22, 2026.

"I’m proud of our team for understanding that we don’t have to pick a side in this," he said. Harbaugh echoed Winston’s proud mindset, believing his new team will be better because of the situation.





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