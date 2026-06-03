Dexter Wansel, Architect of the Sound of Philadelphia and Hit Producer, Dies at 75

Dexter Wansel, a foundational figure in alternative R&B and a Grammy-winning songwriter-producer known for classics like Patti LaBelle's 'If Only You Knew,' has passed away. He was 75. A key architect of the iconic 'Sound of Philadelphia' through his work at Philadelphia International Records, Wansel's fusion of lush orchestrations with futuristic synths shaped an era and influenced generations of artists.

Dexter Wansel , a pioneering figure in alternative R&B and a highly acclaimed songwriter and producer, has passed away at the age of 75. His death occurred in Philadelphia, with the cause yet to be disclosed.

Wansel's multifaceted career as a keyboardist, arranger, composer, conductor, producer, and A&R director left an indelible mark on the music industry, particularly through his instrumental role in shaping the iconic "Sound of Philadelphia" during the 1970s and 1980s. A native Philadelphian born on August 22, 1950, Wansel's early experiences as an errand boy at the city's historic Uptown Theater ignited his passion for music.

After serving in the Army, he embarked on his professional journey at the legendary Sigma Sound Studios, where his talent caught the eye of Kenneth Gamble and Leon Huff, the Grammy-winning architects of Philadelphia International Records. This connection launched a profound collaboration that would see Wansel emerge as one of the label's most vital creative forces, both as a recording artist with his influential 1976 debut album and as an in-house architect of its signature lush, symphonic, and electronically infused sound.

His synthesizer work and orchestral arrangements became hallmarks of an era, seamlessly blending R&B, funk, jazz, and forward-looking electronic grooves with opulent string and horn sections. The profound influence of his production and songwriting is underscored by the extensive list of hits he crafted for others, often in partnership with lyricist Cynthia Biggs.

These included Patti LaBelle's timeless ballad "If Only You Knew," which topped the R&B charts, The Jones Girls' classic "Nights Over Egypt," The Stylistics' "Hurry Up This Way Again," Grover Washington Jr.'s "The Best Is Yet to Come" featuring LaBelle, and Phyllis Hyman's poignant "Living All Alone.

" His work also transcended generations, becoming a rich source of samples for hip-hop luminaries like Kendrick Lamar, Drake, J. Cole, Wiz Khalifa, and Lil Kim. Beyond his collaborative hits, Wansel maintained a solo career with several projects under his name.

The music world mourns his loss, with Gamble and Huff issuing a heartfelt tribute: "Dexter Wansel brought a new age sound to our record label in the 1970s and '80s, arranging and producing hits for many of our artists such as The Jacksons, The Jones Girls, Jean Carne and MFSB Orchestra, and including hits for himself. Dexter's synthesizer and symphonic keyboard sounds were iconic.

" They added that his partnership with Biggs made them "one of the most sought-after writing teams in our publishing company. " Wansel is survived by his wife, Judy, and his family, which includes his Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer son, Andrew "Pop" Wansel of the production duo Pop & Oak. The younger Wansel has contributed to projects for artists like Usher, Kehlani, and Alessia Cara.

The family's statement expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support, remembering him as a "Grammy winner and one of the architects of the Sound of Philadelphia" who is now "at peace.





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Dexter Wansel Sound Of Philadelphia Philadelphia International Records Patti Labelle If Only You Knew Gamble And Huff R&B Soul Producer Songwriter Sigma Sound Studios

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