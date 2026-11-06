Dexter: Resurrection: Your Late-Night S02E02:Young Blood Preview

Check out what's ahead with Paramount+'s Michael C. Hall-starring Dexter: Resurrection with our late-night preview for S02E02: 'Young Blood.'

Dexter: Resurrection S02E02"Young Blood" finds Dexter spiraling through a midlife crisis as danger closes in. The official preview teases how Dexter’s age and choices could wreck the father-son bond he’s rebuilding with Harrison.

As the Five Borough Killer grips New York, Harrison begins at NYPD Homicide in a major new chapter of his own. Expect new and returning faces to shape Dexter: Resurrection as allies and threats collide in"Young Blood.

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" Welcome back to our weekly look at what's on tap with the second season of Paramount+ with Showtime and Showrunnerhandcrafted for those who are waiting up for S02E02:"Young Blood" to hit at 12 am PT/3 am ET on Paramount+. After being reminded of his age, Dexter is beginning to…a certain way. A midlife crisis is bad enough, but in Dexter's case?

It could bring everything he's worked towards – especially a father-son relationship with Harrison – crumbling down around him. As we saw last week, and as you're about to see in the official overview, images, and trailer below, there will be new and returning faces who will either help or hinder Dexter's cause. ). As you can see from the latest look released, it's time to hit the gym.

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"When he's chasing somebody who's more fit than he is, he's got problems, so he's got to overcome and outsmart that," the showrunner added. Not helping matters are the Cox's New York Ripper and Stevens' Five Borough Killer, who not only have Dexter flexing his physical and mental muscles, but also question his life choices.

" got to use more brain than brawn this season," Phillips added, noting that Cox's New York Ripper is"elderly and somewhat infirm," but"still very dangerous. "has been cast as Don Framt, aka The New York Ripper. Mentioned during the first season after a file on Framt was found by Dexter and Det. Wallace in Leon Prater's vault, Cox's Framt is a serial killer who terrorized NYC years ago.

Though no longer active as a killer, he's found a new way to live into his infamy by continuing to taunt the survivors of his long-ago murder spree.had been tapped for the series regular role as The Five Borough Killer. In line with how the Zodiac Killer operates, Stevens's killer taunts the police with phone calls threatening the murder of innocent citizens. When he follows through with the awful deeds…the City and the Police are terrorized.

In addition,is set as Fiona Mixon, a training officer in the Homicide unit and a nepo-baby in the police world – and Harrison's new love interest.finds Dexter Morgan caught between two killers – one notorious and the other terrorizing New York in ways no one ever anticipated – all while battling his greatest enemy yet: a midlife crisis. Harrison continues his own pursuit of justice as father and son face their darkest chapter.

Serving as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017. Law & Order Season 26: Check Out Our S26E05:"Rage Bait" Preview Was a college basketball player the victim of online hate that became all-too-real? Here's our preview for Law & Order S26E05:"Rage Bait.

"Along with our updated preview for CBS's Cupertino S01E05:"Celeste," we've got a look at what to know about Sunday's special new episode. There are a whole lot of storylines in play in tonight's episode of ABC's 9-1-1: Nashville. Here's our preview for S02E04:"In Cold Blood.

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"New York Knicks superstar and NBA Champion Jalen Brunson guest stars as Det. Jay Madison on NBC's Law & Order: SVU S28E05:"Forsaken.

"We've got Saturday Night Live host Druski and musical guest The Strokes being joined by SNL star Sarah Sherman for the Thursday promos. Law & Order Season 26: Check Out Our S26E05:"Rage Bait" Preview Was a college basketball player the victim of online hate that became all-too-real? Here's our preview for Law & Order S26E05:"Rage Bait.

"Along with our updated preview for CBS's Cupertino S01E05:"Celeste," we've got a look at what to know about Sunday's special new episode. There are a whole lot of storylines in play in tonight's episode of ABC's 9-1-1: Nashville. Here's our preview for S02E04:"In Cold Blood.

"New York Knicks superstar and NBA Champion Jalen Brunson guest stars as Det. Jay Madison on NBC's Law & Order: SVU S28E05:"Forsaken.

"We've got Saturday Night Live host Druski and musical guest The Strokes being joined by SNL star Sarah Sherman for the Thursday promos.