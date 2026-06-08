Dexter: Resurrection Season 3 in the Works as Series Continues Success

Dexter Morgan's future is looking bright as 'Dexter: Resurrection' returns for a second season, following the critical and streaming success of its first season in 2025. Showrunner Clyde Phillips has revealed that plans for a third season are underway, although an official renewal is yet to be confirmed by Paramount+. This marks the first time the Dexter franchise has faced the 'happy struggle' of multiple seasons since the original series, with previous spinoffs 'Dexter: New Blood' and 'Dexter: Original Sin' being limited or canceled after one season. The decision to renew 'Dexter: Resurrection' for a third season will likely depend on the series' viewership numbers on Paramount+ later this year.

Dexter Morgan 's future seems secure as ' Dexter: Resurrection ' returns for a second season, following the critical and streaming success of its first season in 2025.

The Michael C. Hall-led series is already looking ahead, with showrunner Clyde Phillips revealing that plans for a third season are underway, although an official renewal is yet to be confirmed by Paramount+. In an interview with Collider, Phillips confirmed that they have a sense of what season 3 will look like, based on their show bible, and intend to evolve the series annually to keep audiences engaged.

This marks the first time the Dexter franchise has faced the 'happy struggle' of multiple seasons since the original series, with previous spinoffs 'Dexter: New Blood' and 'Dexter: Original Sin' being limited or canceled after one season. The decision to renew 'Dexter: Resurrection' for a third season will likely depend on the series' viewership numbers on Paramount+ later this year





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Dexter: Resurrection Dexter Morgan Michael C. Hall Clyde Phillips Paramount+ TV Series Renewal

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