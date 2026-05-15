Dexter: Resurrection season 2 introduces two new villains, The New York Ripper and The Five Borough Killer, as portrayed by Brian Cox and Dan Stevens, respectively. The New York Ripper's history was already set up throughout season 1, while The Five Borough Killer remains much more of a mystery. The show has been largely tight-lipped about the non-villain characters joining the series.

Dexter Morgan is going up against two vile, 'nasty' new villains in Dexter: Resurrection season 2 . The New York Ripper /Don Framt and The Five Borough Killer are being introduced in season 2 , with Brian Cox portraying The New York Ripper and Dan Stevens portraying The Five Borough Killer .

The New York Ripper's history was already set up throughout Resurrection season 1, while The Five Borough Killer remains much more of a mystery. Dexter: Resurrection season 2 is expected to include episodic-style kills and the only two new villains confirmed so far are The New York Ripper and The Five Borough Killer. The show has been largely tight-lipped about the non-villain characters joining the series. Among the prominent new cast members are Bokeem Woodbine and Nona Parker Johnson.

The release date for season 2 has not been announced yet, but showrunner Clyde Phillips previously indicated an October 2026 premiere window. The show has expressed hopes to extend beyond a second season





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Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 New Villains The New York Ripper The Five Borough Killer Brian Cox Dan Stevens Episodic-Style Kills Non-Villain Characters Cast Members Release Date

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