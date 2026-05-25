Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 Introduces Iconic Characters and Unfinished Business

Season 2 of the sequel series is underway, and it will see the return of two iconic characters - Angel Batista and Rapunzel - from the original show, starring David Zayas and Eric Stonestreet respectively. The characters are expected to take on pivotal roles, especially given their fates in the previous season. The return of these characters adds dimensions to Dexter's personal and professional lives.

Dexter: Resurrection season 2 is currently in production and set to introduce two fan-favorite characters returning from the original show. David Zayas and Eric Stonestreet , who portrayed Angel Batista and Rapunzel respectively, are expected to make an appearance in the next season.

Zayas played the iconic character throughout the original Dexter series, and if he is indeed returning, it could be in a flashback or as a hallucination. Stonestreet also portrayed Dexter's first antagonist, and this season will deal with unfinished business from their relationship. Dexter: Resurrection is the latest installment in the franchise, with Clyde Phillips as the showrunner and Marcos Siega as the producing director. The series is executive-produced by Michael C. Hall, Scott Reynolds, Tony Hernandez, and Lilly Burns





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