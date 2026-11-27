A detailed preview of Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 Episode 5, Out of the Past, highlighting the return of a mysterious figure from Dexter's past, the escalating hunt for the Five Borough Killer, and Harrison Morgan's growing role in the NYPD. The episode features intense psychological battles against Brian Cox's New York Ripper and Dan Stevens' Five Borough Killer.

Dexter: Resurrection Season Two, Episode Five, titled Out of the Past, drops tonight at twelve midnight Pacific Time and three in the morning Eastern Time on Paramount+ with Showtime.

The latest preview confirms that Krysten Ritter returns as Mia LaPierre, known as Lady Vengeance, appearing at Dexter Morgan's door following a shocking cliffhanger from the previous episode.

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This high-stakes reunion challenges Dexter's deeply held beliefs and forces him to reshape his next strategic move amid an intensifying hunt for the Five Borough Killer in New York City.

Harrison Morgan, played by Jack Alcott, assumes greater responsibilities within the New York Police Department as he navigates the precarious balance between his sworn duty and his unique, often brutal, investigative methods.

The narrative jumps ahead three years according to showrunner Clyde Phillips, allowing both father and son to evolve significantly as they face formidable adversaries who test their physical and mental limits.

Dexter must now rely heavily on his intellect rather than just his physical prowess to outsmart the New York Ripper, portrayed by the late Brian Cox, who uses psychological manipulation to taunt survivors.

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Although the New York Ripper is elderly and infirm, his danger remains undiminished, forcing Dexter to use more brain than brawn to counter the psychological warfare waged by his old nemesis.

Simultaneously, Dexter battles Lucas Stark, played by Dan Stevens, the Five Borough Killer, who emulates the Zodiac Killer's method of taunting police with phone calls before carrying out horrific acts of violence.

This dual threat forces Dexter to confront a severe midlife crisis that threatens to unravel the carefully constructed persona he has maintained throughout his life and career in law enforcement.

The physical demands of the chase are evident as Dexter hits the gym to maintain his fitness, acknowledging that his opponents may be more agile or strategically superior in their own respective domains.

Showrunner Clyde Phillips emphasized that Dexter faces problems when chasing someone more fit than himself, requiring him to overcome this deficit through superior intelligence and tactical planning.

Harrison's journey is further complicated by his new romantic interest, Fiona Mixon, a training officer in the Homicide unit who comes from a prominent police family and adds emotional depth to his role.

Nona Parker Johnson portrays Fiona Mixon, whose presence introduces institutional friction as Harrison balances his new law enforcement role with the shadows of his father's dark legacy.

The tension between father and son highlights generational differences in how justice is pursued, with Harrison's transition from private vigilante to sworn officer creating new interpersonal dynamics.

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Promotional stills released by Matt Infante for Paramount+ capture the gritty, noir-inspired aesthetic of the series, featuring dim lighting and shadowy corners that reflect the moral ambiguity of the protagonists.

Michael C. Hall stars as Dexter Morgan in various states of contemplation and action, often alongside Jack Alcott as Harrison Morgan, showcasing the evolving relationship between the two central characters.

Other key cast members include Gabriel Luna as Ray Ballard, Shavo Odadjian as R.H. Martin, and Bokeem Woodbine as Captain Mixon, whose roles are central to the unfolding drama of crime and justice.

Detective Claudette Wallace, played by Kadia Saraf, and Detective Melvin Oliva, played by Dominic Fumusa, add professional weight to the police procedural aspects of the narrative.

The interplay between the supernatural undertones of Dexter's Dark Passenger and the grounded reality of police investigation creates a unique viewing experience for the audience.

Visual materials suggest that the episode serves as a crucible for both characters, pushing them to their limits and forcing them to confront their darkest impulses in a high-stakes environment.

As the series progresses, the question remains whether Dexter can control his urges or if he will be consumed by the very darkness he seeks to eradicate in the modern era.

The preview promises a thrilling and emotionally charged installment that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats until the very end of this pivotal episode.

Fans are expected to see a satisfying convergence of past traumas and present dangers as the narrative weaves together the psychological depth of Dexter's internal struggle with the visceral thrill of the killer hunt.