Dexter: Resurrection Returns to Showtime in June

The highly anticipated revival of the Showtime series Dexter is set to premiere in June 2023. After an unsatisfying conclusion to the original series, Dexter Morgan is back for more bloody adventures.

Dexter : Resurrection is one of the next big shows on the horizon, but just how much of it are we going to get? Dexter is one of the most popular TV shows out there, having had a massively successful eight-season run from 2006 – 2013. The show was not only a huge commercial success for Showtime, pulling in millions of viewers every year for 12 weeks at a time, but it was showered with awards too.

Dexter raked in Golden Globe and Emmy wins throughout its run, making it one of the most prestigious shows out there. Sadly, as most know, the show ended with an unsatisfying whimper in its eighth season. Dexter's ending was controversial among fans, and it seemed like that would indeed be the end of the beloved serial killer. However, that’s not the case at all. Last year, Showtime confirmed that Dexter: Resurrection has no concrete premiere date, but showrunner Clyde Phillips indicated in December that it will begin airing sometime in June. Although plot details are scarce for the series, rumors and leaks indicate that Dexter will awake in an Iron Lake hospital at the start of the series and make his way to New York City to find his son, Harrison. It’s hard to imagine what kind of journey Dexter is going to go on now that his secret is out in the open, and his son literally killed him, albeit temporarily. However, it should make for a really exciting series. Dexter: Resurrection, so we seemingly won’t have to say goodbye to Michael C. Hall’s Dexter later this year. Of course, plans could change, he could die again/get sent off to prison, and the show would follow Harrison, but it doesn’t seem like audiences want that. A second season of Dexter with Harrison as the protagonist was initially being planned, but plans shifted back to Dexter himself when Hall expressed interest in coming back if they could revive his character.





